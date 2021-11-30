Top Performing Leveraged/Inverse ETFs: 11/28/2021

Top Performing Levered/Inverse ETFs Last Week

These were last week’s top performing leveraged and inverse ETFs. Note that because of leverage, these kinds of funds can move quickly. Always do your homework.

1. UVXY – ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF

UVXY, which offers leveraged exposure to an index comprised of short-term VIX futures contracts was the top performing levered ETF this week as VIX, the CBOE volatility index climbed to 22.96 from the ~18 mark, a week ago. Volatility increased on news about the new Omicron COVID-19 variant.

2. GDXD – MicroSectors Gold Miners -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs

GDXD, tracks the performance of the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners Index, which is comprised of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX) and VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ), which primarily invest in the global gold mining industry. Gold price slipped on a stronger dollar on hawkish Fed stance.

3. JDST – Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares or JDST, which seeks daily investment results of 200% of the inverse of the performance of the MVIS Global Junior Gold Miners Index was another top performing inverse ETF, returning more than 14% in the last week.

4. ZSL – ProShares UltraShort Silver

ProShares UltraShort Silver, ZSL that offers -2x daily leverage to silver prices was one of the best performing inverse ETFs this week as silver prices fell on a stronger dollar.

5. YANG – Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares

YANG, which offers 3x daily short leverage to the FTSE China 50 Index, was the top performing levered/ inverse ETF returning more than 13% last week. The US government put several Chinese companies on its trade backlist for national security and foreign policy reasons.

6. EDZ – Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares

Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares, EDZ which offers daily short leverage to the broad-based MSCI Emerging Markets Index featured on this week’s top performing inverse ETFs list. Concerns over high global inflation and China slowdown weighed down emerging market performance. The prospect of renewed lockdowns due to a resurging number of COVID-19 infections, particularly in Europe also added to global investors’ woes.

7. CLDS – Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bear 2X Shares

CLDS – Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bear 2X Shares, tracks the performance of the Indxx USA Cloud Computing Index, inversely, was present on this week’s top performing inverse ETFs list. Many pandemic-related ETFs, like Zoom Video, are now losing steam.

8. LABD – Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares

The biotech fund, LABD gained by more than 12% last week. The fund offers inverse exposure to the US Biotechnology sector. News about the new and highly transmissible coronavirus strain could lead to global health systems coming under stress again.

9. SRTY – ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000, SRTY ETF which provides inverse leverage to US small-cap equity market made it to the list this week, as stocks tumble on new variant fears.

10. TZA – Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares

The TZA, Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares which provides inverse leverage to US small-cap equity market also made it to the list, gaining over 12% this week.

