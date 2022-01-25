Top Performing Leveraged/Inverse ETFs: 01/23/2022

Top Performing Levered/Inverse ETFs Last Week

These were last week’s top-performing leveraged and inverse ETFs. Note that because of leverage, these kinds of funds can move quickly. Always do your homework.



1. SOXS – Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x Shares

The SOXS ETF that inversely tracks the performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Index topped the list of levered/ inverse ETFs as the semiconductor sector lost more than 11% in the last week. The semiconductor sector continue to reel from supply constraints amid rising demand.

2. UVXY – ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF

UVXY, which offers leveraged exposure to an index comprised of short-term VIX futures contracts was the top-performing levered ETF this week as volatility increased amid rising geopolitical tensions and Fed’s signal of rising rates ahead of its meeting this week. VIX, the CBOE Volatility Index increased to 29.9 from ~21 in the last week.

3. LABD – Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares

The biotech fund, LABD which offers inverse exposure to the US Biotechnology sector declined by nearly 5% last week. The biotech sector registered a fall amid rising rates prospects and as investors continued to shun risky assets.

4. HIBS – Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares

HIBS provides inverse exposure to the U.S. large cap stocks and was present on the top-performing levered/ inverse ETFs list this week. Inverse ETFs gained as US stocks were hard hit last week by uncertainty over rising geopolitical tensions and Fed policy.

5. FNGD – MicroSectors FANG+™ Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN

FNGD ETF, which provides inverse exposure to the US big tech equity was one of the candidates on the list as technology sector lost over ~6% in the last week. Technology stocks got a beating from a hawkish FED stance and higher inflation.

6. WEBS – Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares

The WEBS ETF that tracks companies having a strong internet focus was present on the top-performing levered/ inverse ETFs list this week. Tech stocks slump was driven by rising yields and a tighter monetary policy.

7. SSG – Proshares Ultrashort Semiconductors

SSG ETF that offers 2x daily short leverage to the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductors Index was another top-performing inverse ETFs, gaining by more than 27% last week.

8. TZA – Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares

The TZA, Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares which provides inverse leverage to US small-cap equity market (Russell2000 Index) also made it to the list, gaining over 27% last week. The Russell2000 index has high weightage to sectors like financial, consumer durables, technology, etc. which ended in the red last week.

9. SRTY – ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000, SRTY ETF which offers 3x daily short leverage to the Russell 2000 Index, also made it to the list this week. Stocks fell as investors brace for a Fed meeting this week.

10. SQQQ – ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

SQQQ ETF offers 3x daily short leverage to the NASDAQ-100 Index, which is heavily weighted on the technology, communications, and consumer sectors made it to the list as these sectors were the three worst performing sectors in the last week.

