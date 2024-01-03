Top Performing Leveraged/Inverse ETFs: 12/31/2023 | ETF Trends

Top Performing Levered/Inverse ETFs Last Week

These were last week’s top performing leveraged and inverse ETFs. Note that because of leverage, these kinds of funds can move quickly. Always do your homework.



1. MSOX – AdvisorShares MSOS 2x Daily ETF

MSOX, which seeks to achieve 2x the total daily return of the AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) through swap agreements, topped the list with a ~12.7% weekly return, on widespread support for federal legalization and acceptance.

2. YINN – Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

YINN seeks daily investment results of 300% of the performance of the FTSE China 50 Index featured on the list, returning 12%+ in the last week on higher factory activity, the rise of tech companies in China, and the government’s measures to boost the slowing economy.

3. CWEB – Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares

The Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares seeks daily investment results of 200% of the performance of the CSI Overseas China Internet Index also made it on the list with over ~9% returns last week.

4. XPP – ProShares Ultra FTSE China 50

Another China-focused ETF, XPP, offers 2x daily long leverage to the FTSE/Xinhua China 25 Index, ranked among the top leveraged ETFs. The ETF gained more than 8% in the last week.

5. KORU – Direxion MSCI Daily South Korea Bull 3X Shares

KORU provides 300% daily leveraged exposure to an index of large- and mid-cap South Korean companies, featured on the list of top performing leveraged ETFs last week, supported by higher December exports and November factory output.

6. EDC – Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3x Shares

EDC, which offers 3x daily long leverage to the broad-based MSCI Emerging Markets Index, was one of the best-performing ETFs in the last week on expectations of a falling U.S. dollar as interest rate hikes slow down.

7. SVIX – -1x Short VIX Futures ETF

SVIX, which tracks an index that provides daily inverse exposure to a portfolio comprising first- and second-month VIX futures positions with a weighted average maturity of one month, made it to the list with over 6.5% weekly gains after the lull of the holiday period.

8. CHAU – Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares

The CHAU ETF, which seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 200% of the performance of the CSI 300 Index, comprising the largest and most liquid stocks in the Chinese A-share market, also made it to the list, with ~6% weekly gains.

9. GDXD – MicroSectors Gold Miners -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs

GDXD, which offers inverse leveraged exposure to Global Gold Miners, was the top performing levered/ inverse ETF, returning ~5.7% last week. Gold prices fell on a firmer dollar and U.S. Treasury yields.

10. SCO – ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil

SCO which offers 2x daily short leverage to the broad-based Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index made it to the list with ~5% weekly gains as prices declined on record US production and easing Red Sea shipping disruptions.

For more news, information, and analysis, visit the Leveraged & Inverse Channel.