Top Performing Leveraged/Inverse ETFs: 12/25/2022 | ETF Trends

Top Performing Levered/Inverse ETFs Last Week

These were last week’s top performing leveraged and inverse ETFs. Note that because of leverage, these kinds of funds can move quickly. Always do your homework.



1. KOLD – ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas

KOLD, which offers 2x daily inverse leveraged exposure to natural gas, topped the list of top performing levered/ inverse ETFs returning ~50% last week driven by warmer than expected weather forecast and lower heating demand.

2. TSLQ – AXS TSLA Bear Daily ETF

TSLQ which provides inverse exposure to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock featured on the list with ~20% weekly returns. Shares of Tesla continued to fall amid demand concerns for Tesla vehicles and Elon Musk’s growing interest in Twitter.

3. TSLS – Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares

Another Tesla-focused inverse fund TSLS which provides inverse exposure to the daily price movement of Tesla stock was present on the list with ~20% weekly gains.

4. BRZU – Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares

BRZU which provides 2x daily leveraged exposure to an index of large and mid-cap Brazilian companies made it to the list on the prospects of higher commodity export prices in hopes of easing COVID-19 restrictions in China.

5. TSLI – GraniteShares 1x Short TSLA Daily ETF

TSLI which provides inverse exposure to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock was another Tesla-focused fund on the list with ~20% gains in the last week.

6. UBR – ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil Capped

UBR, which offers 2x daily long leverage to the MSCI Brazil Index was another top performing levered ETF.

7. NKEL – AXS 2X NKE Bull Daily ETF

NKEL provides 2x leveraged exposure to the daily price movement for shares of Nike stock and made it to the list as shares got a boost from better-than-expected quarterly results and an upbeat outlook.

8. TTT – ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury

ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury made it to the list as the 20-year Treasury bond yield increased to 4.09% from 3.9%, a week earlier.

9. TMV – Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares

TMV which offers 3x short leveraged exposure to the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index also made it to the list of top-performing inverse ETFs as Treasury yield continued to rise.

10. MEXX – Direxion Daily MSCI Mexico Bull 3X Shares

The MEXX ETF made it on the list supported by better inflation data and prospects of easing COVID curbs in China which should boost exports. The ETF returned ~14% in the last week.

For more news, information, and analysis, visit the Leveraged & Inverse Channel.