Top Performing Leveraged/Inverse ETFs: 12/18/2022 | ETF Trends

Top Performing Levered/Inverse ETFs Last Week

These were last week’s top performing leveraged and inverse ETFs. Note that because of leverage, these kinds of funds can move quickly. Always do your homework.



1. TSLQ – AXS TSLA Bear Daily ETF

TSLQ which provides inverse exposure to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock, topped the list with ~18% weekly returns. Shares of Tesla have continued to fall since Musk’s Twitter takeover, and further extended declines after the EV carmaker recently sold Tesla shares. Other macroeconomic headwinds in the form of rising interest rates and recession are pressurizing the prices of growth stocks.

2. TSLS – Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares

Another Tesla-focused inverse fund TSLS provides inverse exposure to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock and featured on the list with ~18% weekly gains.

3. TSLI – GraniteShares 1x Short TSLA Daily ETF

TSLI, which provides inverse exposure to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock, ranked third on the list with ~18% gains in the last week.

4. FNGD – MicroSectors FANG+™ Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN

FNGD ETF, which provides inverse exposure to the US big tech equity, was one of the candidates on the list as the technology sector lost over ~6% in the last week. Technology stocks got a beating from a hawkish FED stance, rising Treasury yields, and recession concerns.

5. BZQ – ProShares Ultrashort MSCI Brazil Capped ETF

The BZQ ETF offers a good way to play the bearish short-term outlook for Brazilian large-cap stocks. This inverse ETF returned more than 12% in the last week as the Brazil market declined in line with other emerging markets on the back of recession fears and rate hikes.

6. FLYD – MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN

FLYD which tracks -3x the daily price movements of an index of US-listed travel-related companies, made it to the weekly list of inverse ETFs with over ~11% returns. Travel stocks fell on growing recession fears as the Federal Reserve continues raising rates.

7. ONG – Direxion Daily Oil Services Bull 2X Shares

ONG seeks daily investment results of 200% of the performance of the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 Index and was one of the top-performing levered ETFs with ~10.8% weekly gains driven by China easing COVID restrictions and US stockpiling reserves.

8. BERZ – MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN

The BERZ ETF provides daily -3x inverse exposure to an index of FANG, and technology companies also featured on the list of top-performing inverse ETFs amid rising Treasury yields, with over ~9.8% weekly returns.

9. PYPS – AXS 1.5X PYPL Bear Daily ETF

PYPS provides inverse exposure to the daily price movement for shares of PayPal stock. The stock tumbled after the Oregon Senator sold PayPal Holdings’ shares over a gloomy technology sector and the company’s latest performance.

10. SOXS – Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x Shares

The SOXS ETF inversely tracks the performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Index and was present on the list of levered/ inverse ETFs. The semiconductor sector lost more than 5% in the last week as recession fears become more prominent supported by macroeconomic data and the Fed’s hawkish comments.

