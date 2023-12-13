Top Performing Leveraged/Inverse ETFs: 12/10/2023 | ETF Trends

Top Performing Levered/Inverse ETFs Last Week

These were last week’s top performing leveraged and inverse ETFs. Note that because of leverage, these kinds of funds can move quickly. Always do your homework.



1. GDXD – MicroSectors Gold Miners -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs

GDXD, which offers inverse leveraged exposure to Global Gold Miners, was the top performing levered/ inverse ETF, returning over ~22.9% last week. Gold prices fell on firmer dollar and U.S. Treasury yields and stronger labor data which supported the prospect of higher-for-longer rates.

2. ZSL – ProShares UltraShort Silver

ProShares UltraShort Silver, ZSL offers -2x daily leverage to silver prices and ranked second on the list of the best performing inverse ETFs last week as silver prices also fell on strong US jobs report.

3. KOLD – ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas

KOLD, which offers 2x daily inverse leveraged exposure to natural gas, was one of the candidates on the list of top performing levered/ inverse ETFs returning ~16.6% last week, as natural gas prices fell amid warm weather conditions and high supplies.

4. JDST – Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares or JDST, which seeks daily investment results of 200% of the inverse of the performance of the MVIS Global Junior Gold Miners Index also featured on the top performing inverse ETFs’ list, returning ~16.5% in the last week.

5. MSOX – AdvisorShares MSOS 2x Daily ETF

MSOX, which seeks to achieve 2x the total daily return of the AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) through swap agreements featured on the list with a ~15.5% weekly return, on better chances of federal leaglization and acceptance.

6. YANG – Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares

YANG, which offers 3x daily short leverage to the FTSE China 50 Index, was the top performing levered/ inverse ETF returning more than 15% last week on deflation woes, low domestic demand, and rising economic concerns in the country.

7. DUST – Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares

DUST, which provides inverse leveraged exposure to Global Gold Miners, was another top inverse ETF returning ~14.7% last week as strong employment data has bumped expectations of interest rate cuts sooner.

8. CONL – GraniteShares 1.5x Long Coinbase Daily ETF

CONL, which provides 1.5x leveraged exposure to the daily price movement for shares of Coinbase stock, featured on the list of top performing levered ETFs with ~14% weekly increases on strong U.S. economic data and high institutional inflows.

9. NAIL – Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3X Shares

The NAIL ETF that focuses on the US housing segment was one of the candidates on the list of top performing levered ETFs, returning nearly 13% on expectations of declining mortgage rates.

10. FLYU – MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN

FLYU tracks 3x of the daily price movements of an index of US-listed travel-related companies and is featured on the list with more than 11% weekly gains driven by a resilient US economy and the upcoming holiday season.

