Top Performing Leveraged/Inverse ETFs: 11/19/2023 | ETF Trends

Top Performing Levered/Inverse ETFs Last Week

These were last week’s top performing leveraged and inverse ETFs. Note that because of leverage, these kinds of funds can move quickly. Always do your homework.



1. DPST – Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares

DPST, which provides 3x leveraged exposure to an index of US regional banking stocks, topped the list of top-performing levered ETFs as the Financials sector gained by over 3.7%. Stocks gained from an overall positive rally by tech gains led by Microsoft and Nvidia, a drop in Treasury yields, and tame U.S. inflation data.

2. LABU – Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares

The biotech fund, LABU, gained more than 26% and was one of the candidates on the top performing levered ETFs list last week as biotech stocks got a boost from falling Treasury yields and the possibility of a rate hike pause.

3. BNKU – MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks Index 3X Leveraged ETNs

Another banking fund, BNKU, which tracks 3x the performance of an equal-weighted index of US large banks, ranked among the leveraged ETFs’ list as the commercial banking segment returned around 6.7% in the last week.

4. TARK – AXS 2X Innovation ETF

TARK is an actively-managed fund-of-fund that seeks to achieve 2x the return, for a single day, of the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) and was one of the best-performing levered ETFs with over 20% weekly gains as growth and beta stocks move higher on dovish Fed comments, investor confidence, and expectations of a possible rate hike pause.

5. FLYU – MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN

FLYU tracks 3x of the daily price movements of an index of US-listed travel-related companies and is featured on the list with more than 19% weekly gains.

6. NAIL – Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3X Shares

The NAIL ETF that focuses on the US housing segment was one of the candidates on the list of top performing levered ETFs, returning nearly 17%, supported by a dovish Fed stance. The real estate sector has been under pressure due to high interest rates for most of the year. Real estate was the top performing sector, with over 6% weekly gains.

7. RETL – Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares

RETL offers 2x daily long leverage to the Russell 1000 RGS Retail Index featured on the list with weekly returns of ~16%. Both specialty and multiline retail segments gained ~3.7% and ~2.5%, respectively over the last five days. Stocks gained in anticipation of a better-than-expected earnings season.

8. MEXX – Direxion Daily MSCI Mexico Bull 3X Shares

The MEXX ETF made it on the list with over ~16% returns in the last week. The ETF benefited from a weaker dollar this week and faster economic growth expected in 2024.

9. HIBL – Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bull 3X Shares

The HIBL ETF provides 3x daily leveraged exposure to a beta-weighted index of 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. S&P 500 index gained, driven by hopes of a better-than-expected earnings season and falling Treasury yields

10. TNA – Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares

TNA ETF, which offers 3x daily long leverage to the Russell 2000 Index and provides leveraged exposure to the U.S. small cap sector, was another small cap fund on the top levered ETFs’ list with ~16% weekly gains.

