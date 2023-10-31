Top Performing Leveraged/Inverse ETFs: 10/29/2023 | ETF Trends

Top Performing Levered/Inverse ETFs Last Week

These were last week’s top performing leveraged and inverse ETFs. Note that because of leverage, these kinds of funds can move quickly. Always do your homework.



1. NRGD – MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN

NRGD ETF, which provides inverse exposure to the performance of U.S. oil, gas, and consumable fuels, topped the list of the top performing levered/ inverse ETFs, gaining nearly 21%. Oil prices fell due to falling demand, concerns over global economic health, as well as war conditions in the Middle East.

2. WTID – MicroSectors Energy 3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs

WTID was one of the contenders on the list with over 19% weekly gains as the energy sector fell by ~4% in the last five days. The oil, gas, and consumable fuels segment was down ~4.4% as oil prices declined amid conflicts between Hamas and Israel.

3. OILD – MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN

OILD ETF, which provides exposure to the inverse performance of U.S. oil, gas, and consumable fuels, was another oil-focused fund on the list of top inverse ETFs as the energy sector suffered a fall of 4% in the last week.

4. CARD – MAX Auto Industry -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN

CARD is an exchange-traded note that tracks -3x of the daily price movements of an index consisting of US-listed auto companies and featured on the list with ~15% weekly returns as growth stocks came under pressure from high interest rates.

5. DUG – ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas

DUG, which offers 2x daily short leverage to the broad-based Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index, also made it to the list with 13.6% weekly returns.

6. ERY – Direxion Daily Energy Bear 2X Shares

Another energy-focused inverse ETF that featured on the list was Direxion Daily Energy Bear 2X Shares, which offers 3x daily short leverage to the Energy Select Sector Index.

7. HIBS – Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares

HIBS, which provides inverse exposure to the U.S. large-cap stocks, was present on the top performing levered/ inverse ETFs list this week. Inverse ETFs gained as stocks fell after disappointing quarterly results from Alphabet and higher Treasury yields.

8. WEBS – Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares

The WEBS ETF that tracks companies having a strong internet focus was present on the top performing levered/ inverse ETFs list this week. Tech stocks’ slump was driven by rising yields as well as Alphabet’s disappointing quarterly results, which also led to falling share prices for Apple and Amazon.

9. LABD – Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares

The biotech fund, LABD which offers inverse exposure to the US Biotechnology sector, declined by over 11% last week amid rising rates and as investors continued to shun risky assets. The healthcare sector registered a fall of ~2.7%, and biotech was down ~2.5% in the last five days.

10. BOIL – ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

BOIL, the natural gas ETF was one of the top-performing levered ETFs and gained more than ~10% in the last week. Natural gas prices rose on colder-than-expected weather conditions in the U.S. and concern about global supplies in the wake of the Israel-Hamas conflict.

