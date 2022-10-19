Top Performing Leveraged/Inverse ETFs: 10/16/2022 | ETF Trends

Top Performing Levered/Inverse ETFs Last Week

These were last week’s top-performing leveraged and inverse ETFs. Note that because of leverage, these kinds of funds can move quickly. Always do your homework.



1. YANG – Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares

YANG, which offers 3x daily short leverage to the FTSE China 50 Index, topped the list of levered/ inverse ETFs returning more than ~28% last week on China’s new stay-at-home orders and as the U.S. imposed new chip export rules on China.

2. SOXS – Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x Shares

The SOXS ETF inversely tracks the performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Index, featured on the list of levered/ inverse ETFs last week. The semiconductor sector fell as the U.S. imposed new chip export controls on China, including a measure to exclude China from using semiconductor chips made anywhere in the world with US equipment.

3. GDXD – MicroSectors Gold Miners -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs

GDXD, which offers inverse levered exposure to Global Gold Miners, was one of the top inverse ETFs gaining ~23% last week. Gold prices inched lower on a stronger US dollar and worries about sharp rate hikes.

4. ZSL – ProShares UltraShort Silver

ProShares UltraShort Silver, ZSL offers -2x daily leverage to silver prices, was one of the best performing inverse ETFs last week as silver prices fell on the rising U.S. dollar.

5. WEBS – Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares

The WEBS ETF that tracks companies with a solid internet focus was on the top-performing levered/ inverse ETFs list last week on expected rate hikes and fears of the U.S. going into a recession.

6. FXP – ProShares UltraShort FTSE China 50

This ETF which offers inverse exposure to China’s large cap stocks, gained more than 18% last week as China market suffered from the latest stay-at-home orders under its zero-Covid policy.

7. PYPS – AXS 1.5X PYPL Bear Daily ETF

PYPS provides inverse exposure to the daily price movement for shares of PayPal stock. The stock got a beating over its updated Acceptable Use Policy.

8. HIBS – Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares

HIBS, which provides inverse exposure to the U.S. large-cap stocks, was present on the top-performing levered/ inverse ETFs list this week. Inverse ETFs gained as investors brace for another sharp interest rate hike on strong U.S. employment data.

9. FNGD – MicroSectors FANG+™ Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN

FNGD ETF, which provides inverse exposure to the US big tech equity, was one of the candidates on the list last week. Technology stocks got a beating as the tech giant Apple announced production cuts.

10. JDST – Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares or JDST, which seeks daily investment results of 200% of the inverse of the performance of the MVIS Global Junior Gold Miners Index, was another top-performing inverse ETF, returning ~16% in the last week. Prices of precious metals fell on the rising U.S. dollar.

