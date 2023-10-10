Top Performing Leveraged/Inverse ETFs: 10/08/2023 | ETF Trends

Top Performing Levered/Inverse ETFs Last Week

These were last week’s top performing leveraged and inverse ETFs. Note that because of leverage, these kinds of funds can move quickly. Always do your homework.



1. BOIL – ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

BOIL, the natural gas ETF topped the list of top-performing levered ETFs and gained more than ~26% in the last week. Natural gas prices rose on lower output, higher exports, and colder-than-expected weather.

2. CARD – MAX Auto Industry -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN

CARD is an exchange-traded note that tracks -3x of the daily price movements of an index consisting of US-listed auto companies and featured on the list with ~19.5% weekly returns on an oversupply of vehicles.

3. WTID – MicroSectors Energy 3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs

WTID was one of the contenders on the list with nearly 18% weekly gains as the energy sector fell by ~0.14% in the last five days. The oil, gas, and consumable fuels segment was down ~0.29% as oil prices declined due to Hamas attacks on Israel.

4. NRGD – MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN

NRGD ETF, which provides inverse exposure to the performance of U.S. oil, gas, and consumable fuels, featured on the list of the top performing levered/ inverse ETFs, gaining nearly 17%. Oil prices fell due to a decline in demand for gasoline and concerns over Hamas’s attack on Israel as well as expectations of any supply disruption from the Middle East.

5. SCO – ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil

Another oil-based ETF, SCO, which offers 2x daily short leverage to the broad-based Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index, also made it to the list with ~15% weekly gains.

6. OILD – MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN

OILD ETF, which provides exposure to the inverse performance of U.S. oil, gas, and consumable fuels, was another oil-focused fund on the list of top inverse ETFs as the energy sector suffered a fall of ~0.14% in the last week.

7. TMV – Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares

TMV, which offers 3x short leveraged exposure to the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index, made it to the list as bond yield moved higher after hawkish Fed comments and higher expected interest rate.

8. TTT – ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury

ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury also made it to the list of top-performing inverse ETFs as Treasury yield rose.

9. DRIP – Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2X Shares

The top performing levered/ inverse ETFs list also featured Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2X Shares, which gained by ~11.5% in the last week.

10. ERY – Direxion Daily Energy Bear 2X Shares

Another energy-focused inverse ETF that featured on the list was Direxion Daily Energy Bear 2X Shares, which offers 3x daily short leverage to the Energy Select Sector Index.

