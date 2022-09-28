Top Performing Leveraged/Inverse ETFs: 09/25/2022 | ETF Trends

Top Performing Levered/Inverse ETFs Last Week

These were last week’s top-performing leveraged and inverse ETFs. Note that because of leverage, these kinds of funds can move quickly. Always do your homework.



1. FLYD – MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN

FLYD which tracks -3x the daily price movements of an index of US-listed travel-related companies, topped the weekly list of inverse ETFs with ~40% returns. Travel stocks declined on mounting recession fears and rising inflation.

2. OILD – MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN

OILD ETF, which provides exposure to the inverse performance of U.S. Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels, ranked second on the list with close to 30% weekly gains. The energy was the worst performing sector losing ~10% last week. Oil, gas, and consumable fuels were down ~9%.

3. DRIP – Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2X Shares

The top performing levered/ inverse ETFs list also featured Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2X Shares which gained by ~29% in the last week.

4. NRGD – MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN

NRGD ETF, which provides inverse exposure to the performance of U.S. Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels, was one of the top performing levered/ inverse ETFs, gaining over 27% as the overall energy sector lost ~10% in the last week on fears of a global recession and Fed’s sharp interest rate hike.

5. LABD – Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares

The biotech fund, LABD, which offers inverse exposure to the US Biotechnology sector, made it to the list returning nearly 27% last week. The biotech sector registered a fall of ~1% as investors continued to avoid risky assets amid rising rates.

6. HIBS – Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares

HIBS provides inverse exposure to the U.S. large-cap stocks and was present on the top-performing levered/ inverse ETFs list. Inverse ETFs gained as US stocks were hard hit last week by increasing fears of recession and rising interest rates.

7. KOLD – ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas

KOLD, which offers 2x daily inverse leveraged exposure to natural gas, was on the top-performing levered/ inverse ETFs weekly list. Natural gas prices declined due to ample U.S. production, bigger storage builds, and forecasts for milder weather conditions.

8. WEBS – Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares

The WEBS ETF that tracks companies having a strong internet focus was present on the top performing levered/ inverse ETFs list this week. Tech stocks’ slump was driven by rising yields and a tighter monetary policy.

9. TZA – Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares

The TZA, Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares which provides inverse leverage to US small-cap equity market (Russell2000 Index), also made it to the list, gaining over ~21% last week. The Russell2000 index has high weightage to sectors like financial, consumer durables, technology, etc., that ended in the red last week.

10. SRTY – ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000, SRTY ETF, which offers 3x daily short leverage to the Russell 2000 Index also featured on the list. Stocks fell as investors brace for a global slowdown.

For more news, information, and strategy, visit the Leveraged & Inverse Channel.