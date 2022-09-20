Top Performing Leveraged/Inverse ETFs: 09/18/2022 | ETF Trends

Top Performing Levered/Inverse ETFs Last Week

These were last week’s top-performing leveraged and inverse ETFs. Note that because of leverage, these kinds of funds can move quickly. Always do your homework.



1. BERZ – MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN

The BERZ ETF, which provides daily -3x inverse exposure to an index of FANG and technology companies topped the list of performing inverse ETFs with ~24% weekly returns. The technology sector fell by more than 6% over the anticipated rate hike of 75 basis points in the September Fed meeting.

2. DRV – Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares

The DRV ETF, which offers -3x daily leverage to an index comprised of U.S. REITs, was one of the top-performing inverse ETFs returning ~20% last week. The overall real estate sector fell by over ~7% as rising rates are expected to hurt the housing market. It was the worst-performing sector last week.

3. TECS – Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares

Another inverse technology fund, TECS made it to the list gaining more than 18% last week. The technology sector fell as investors shied away from technology stocks amid another rate hike expectation and surging yield scenario.

4. WEBS – Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares

The WEBS ETF that tracks companies with a solid internet focus was present on the top-performing levered/ inverse ETFs list last week on expected rate hikes.

5. SQQQ – ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

SQQQ ETF offers 3x daily short leverage to the NASDAQ-100 Index, which is heavily weighted on the technology and consumer sectors, made it to the list as both sectors posted declines of ~6% and ~4% respectively in the last week on the back of rising interest rates and inflation.

6. SOXS – Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x Shares

The SOXS ETF that inversely tracks the performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Index featured on the list of levered/ inverse ETFs. The semiconductor and other growth sectors continue to face challenges from rising interest rates. The sector lost close to ~6% in the last five days.

7. HIBS – Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares

HIBS which provides inverse exposure to the U.S. large-cap stocks was present on the top performing levered/ inverse ETFs list this week. Inverse ETFs gained as investors brace for another sharp interest rate hike and higher inflation reading.

8. FNGD – MicroSectors FANG+™ Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN

FNGD ETF, which provides inverse exposure to the US big tech equity featured on the list of top inverse ETFs as the technology sector lost ~6% in the last five days.

9. LABD – Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares

The biotech fund, LABD which offers inverse exposure to the US Biotechnology sector gained nearly 15% last week. The biotech sector suffered a fall of ~1% last week amid rising rates prospects and as investors continued to shun risky assets.

10. SMN – ProShares UltraShort Basic Materials

This ETF offers 2x daily short leverage to the Dow Jones U.S. Basic Materials Index and was one of the top performing inverse ETFs as the materials sector posted a decline of ~6% last week on higher inflation reports and rising commodity prices.

For more news, information, and strategy, visit the Leveraged & Inverse Channel.