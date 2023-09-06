Top Performing Leveraged/Inverse ETFs: 09/03/2023 | ETF Trends

Top Performing Levered/Inverse ETFs Last Week

These were last week’s top performing leveraged and inverse ETFs. Note that because of leverage, these kinds of funds can move quickly. Always do your homework.



1. MSOX – AdvisorShares MSOS 2x Daily ETF

MSOX, which seeks to achieve 2x the total daily return of the AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) through swap agreements, featured on the list with a whopping ~89% weekly returns, as stocks gained after the DEA agreed to review cannabis risk-rating with expectations of moving it to the lower-risk drug category.

2. CARU – MAX Auto Industry 3X Leveraged ETN

CARU is an ETN that tracks 3x of the daily price movements of an index consisting of auto industry companies listed in the U.S., ranked second on the list with over 20% returns in the last week, as US auto sales increased driven by pent-up demand and a larger inventory.

3. NAIL – Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3X Shares

The NAIL ETF that focuses on the US housing segment returned more than 20%, supported by strong U.S. construction spending in the month of July and limited housing supply.

4. WEBL – Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares

WEBL providing 3x leveraged daily exposure to an index of the largest U.S. internet companies, was present on the list with ~16.5% returns in the last week as internet stocks got a boost from strong performance in the technology sector. Technology was the best performing sector returning ~4% in the last five days.

5. BULZ – MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation 3X Leveraged ETN

The BULZ ETF was one of the best-performing levered ETFs with over ~16% returns. The ETF focuses on top technology companies domiciled in the U.S. The technology sector gained on U.S. jobs data that suggested the economy is headed towards a soft landing. I.T. was the best-performing sector, with around 4% returns in the last five days.

6. SOXL – Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3x Shares

SOXL, which offers 3x daily long leverage to the PHLX Semiconductor Index, featured on the list of the top performing levered/ inverse ETFs last week. The overall semiconductor segment increased by over 3.9% after indications of a soft landing supported by the U.S. jobs data.

7. CWEB – Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares

The Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares seeks daily investment results of 200% of the performance of the CSI Overseas China Internet Index also made it on the list with over ~15% returns last week after Beijing announced plans to strengthen its capital markets.

8. HIBL – Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bull 3X Shares

The HIBL ETF provides 3x daily leveraged exposure to a beta-weighted index of 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. The S&P 500 index was driven by the latest U.S. economic data that increased expectations of rate hike pauses by the Fed.

9. DPST – Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares

DPST, which provides 3x leveraged exposure to an index of US regional banking stocks, was one of the candidates on the list of top-performing levered ETFs as the Financials sector gained by over 0.4% after the Fed asked for corrective actions from the regional banking system in order to avoid banking failures in the future.

10. YINN – Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

YINN seeks daily investment results of 300% of the performance of the FTSE China 50 Index and was another China-focused fund on the list, returning 13%+ in the last week.

For more news, information, and analysis, visit the Leveraged & Inverse Channel.