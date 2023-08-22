Top Performing Leveraged/Inverse ETFs: 08/20/2023 | ETF Trends

Top Performing Levered/Inverse ETFs Last Week

These were last week’s top performing leveraged and inverse ETFs. Note that because of leverage, these kinds of funds can move quickly. Always do your homework.



1. GDXD – MicroSectors Gold Miners -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs

GDXD, which offers inverse levered exposure to Global Gold Miners, topped the list of inverse ETFs returning over ~21.6% last week. Gold prices inched lower amid strong US dollar and bond yields.

2. YANG – Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares

YANG, which offers 3x daily short leverage to the FTSE China 50 Index, ranked second on the top performing levered/ inverse ETF, returning ~21% last week, as Chinese equities declined driven by worsening economic data and ailing real estate market in the country. Chinese real estate company China Evergrande filed for bankruptcy protection, further leading to Chinese stocks falling.

3. BNKD – MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs

BNKD, which tracks three times the inverse performance of an equal-weighted index of US large banks, featured on the top-performing inverse ETFs list. The Financial sector lost over ~2%, with the commercial banking segment declining by more than 4% in the last week on concerns about the creditworthiness of the U.S. banking industry.

4. UVIX – 2x Long VIX Futures ETF

UVIX, which offers daily 2x leveraged exposure to short-term VIX futures, was one of the top-performing levered ETFs as market volatility increased amid concerns over the slowing Chinese economy and high U.S. interest rates. VIX, the CBOE Volatility index, rose to 16.8 from 16.3 in the prior week.

5. DUST – Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares

DUST which provides inverse levered exposure to Global Gold Miners, was another top inverse ETF returning ~15% last week as gold prices suffered in a rising interest rate and robust dollar environment.

6. JDST – Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares or JDST, which seeks daily investment results of 200% of the inverse of the performance of the MVIS Global Junior Gold Miners Index, also featured on the top performing inverse ETFs’ list, returning ~13% in the last week.

7. FXP – ProShares UltraShort FTSE China 50

FXP, which offers inverse exposure to China’s large cap stocks, was another China-focused ETF that gained more than 13% in the last week.

8. TSLS – Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares

TSLS provides inverse exposure to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock, featured on the list with ~12.5% weekly gains on disturbed global sentiment and rising interest rates. Investors also fear probable price cuts in the future.

9. BITI – ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF

The BITI ETF aims to gain from bitcoin price declines also featured on the list. Bitcoin plunged amid sell-offs after SpaceX liquidated its Bitcoin holdings.

10. TSLQ – AXS TSLA Bear Daily ETF

Another Tesla-focused inverse fund, TSLQ, which provides inverse exposure to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock, ranked among the inverse ETFs with over 12% weekly returns.

