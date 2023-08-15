Top Performing Leveraged/Inverse ETFs: 08/13/2023 | ETF Trends

Top Performing Levered/Inverse ETFs Last Week
These were last week’s top performing leveraged and inverse ETFs. Note that because of leverage, these kinds of funds can move quickly. Always do your homework.
|Ticker
|Name
|1 Week Return
|(BOIL )
|ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas
|20.87%
|(SOXS )
|Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x Shares
|16.31%
|(NRGU )
|MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3X Leveraged ETN
|13.34%
|(YANG )
|Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares
|12.90%
|(SSG )
|Proshares Ultrashort Semiconductors
|12.64%
|(BERZ )
|MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN
|11.84%
|(NVDS )
|AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF
|11.62%
|(FNGD )
|MicroSectors FANG+™ Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN
|11.29%
|(WTIU )
|MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETNs
|11.08%
|(OILU )
|MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN
|9.54%
1. BOIL – ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas
BOIL, the natural gas ETF featured on the list of top performing levered ETFs, gained more than 20% in the last week. The overall energy sector gained by more than 3%, and it was the best-performing sector in the last five days. Natural gas prices increased on higher cooling demand amid hotter-than-expected weather conditions.
2. SOXS – Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x Shares
The SOXS ETF inversely tracks the performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Index, ranked second on the list of levered/ inverse ETFs with ~16% returns in the last week. The semiconductor sector fell by ~3.3% in the last week, and the overall technology sector was down by more than 1% amid rising U.S. Treasury yields.
3. NRGU – MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3X Leveraged ETN
NRGU, which tracks three times the performance of an index of US Oil & Gas companies, was present on the weekly list of top-performing levered/ inverse ETFs returning over ~13% as oil prices increased on high demand conditions and voluntary production cuts by Saudi Arabia. Oil, gas, and consumable fuels garnered gains of over 3% in the last five days.
4. YANG – Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares
YANG, which offers 3x daily short leverage to the FTSE China 50 Index, topped the top performing levered/ inverse ETF, returning ~13% last week, as Chinese equities declined amid a slowing economy and concerns around the country’s real estate, which failed to boost investor confidence.
5. SSG – Proshares Ultrashort Semiconductors
SSG ETF, which offers 2x daily short leverage to the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductors Index, was another top performing inverse ETF, gaining by more than 12% last week.
6. BERZ – MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN
The BERZ ETF provides daily -3x inverse exposure to an index of FANG and technology companies also featured on the list of top-performing inverse ETFs amid rising Treasury yields, with ~11.8% weekly returns.
7. NVDS – AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF
NVDS, which provides a 1.25x inverse exposure to the daily price movement for shares of Nvidia stock, featured on the list with ~11.6% returns last week on weak momentum in the AI space and general gloom for growth stocks amid rising yields.
8. FNGD – MicroSectors FANG+™ Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN
FNGD ETF, which provides inverse exposure to the US big tech equity, also featured on the list of top inverse ETFs as the technology sector lost ~1.3% in the last five days.
9. WTIU – MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETNs
WTIU, an exchange-traded note that tracks 3x of the daily price movements of an index of US-listed energy and oil companies, was another top-performing levered ETF last week. Energy was the best-performing sector gaining by ~3% in the last five days.
10. OILU – MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN
OILU, which provides 3x daily leveraged exposure to a tier-weighted index of US firms involved in oil and gas exploration and production, was another oil-focused ETF that made it on the list with ~9.5% weekly gains. The oil, gas, and consumable fuels segment gained by over 3% in the last five days. Oil prices gained over voluntary production cuts by Saudi Arabia and high demand conditions.
For more news, information, and analysis, visit the Leveraged & Inverse Channel.