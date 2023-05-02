Top Performing Leveraged/Inverse ETFs: 04/30/2023 | ETF Trends

Top Performing Levered/Inverse ETFs Last Week

These were last week’s top performing leveraged and inverse ETFs. Note that because of leverage, these kinds of funds can move quickly. Always do your homework.



1. FBL – GraniteShares 1.5x Long Meta Daily ETF

FBL provides 1.5x leveraged exposure to the daily price movement for shares of Meta Platforms and topped the list of top levered ETFs last week on strong first-quarter results. Meta exceeded its Q1 revenue expectations and gave optimistic guidance for the current period.

2. MSOX – AdvisorShares MSOS 2x Daily ETF

MSOX, which seeks to achieve 2x the total daily return of the AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) through swap agreements featured on the list with more than 12% weekly returns with the reintroduction of Week Bank Bill in Congress that supports banking services for legal cannabis businesses.

3. MSFU – Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares ETF

MSFU provides 1.5x leveraged exposure to the daily price movement for shares of Microsoft stock and was one of the top performing levered ETFs last week after Microsoft gave upbeat first quarter results beating estimates.

4. FNGU – MicroSectors FANG+™ Index 3X Leveraged ETN

FNGU is featured on the list of top-performing levered ETFs with over 8% weekly returns. FNGU offers exposure to five core technology companies – Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix, and Alphabet Inc., as well as five other technology growth stocks, including Alibaba, Baidu, NVIDIA, Tesla, and Twitter. Technology stocks got a boost after strong earnings reports from large technology companies like Meta, Microsoft, and Alphabet.

5. LTL – ProShares Ultra Communication Services

This ETF offers 2x daily long leverage to the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index and featured on the list with more than 7% returns as the communication services was the top performing sector last week. Strong quarterly results from Alphabet and Microsoft supported this sector.

6. NAIL – Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3X Shares

The NAIL ETF that focuses on the US housing segment returned more than 7%. The real estate sector gained by over 0.80% on positive corporate earnings reports as well as strong durable goods orders data.

7. PFES – AXS 2X PFE Bear Daily ETF

PFES, which provides -2x exposure to the daily price movement for shares of Pfizer stock, was one of the top inverse ETFs last week, as the company’s sales of COVID products continue to decline in double-digit.

8. LABD – Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares

LABD, which offers inverse exposure to the US Biotechnology sector, gained by 6.9% last week on concerns about future interest rate hikes as the Fed is slated to have its next rate-setting meeting on May 2-3.

9. INDL – Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 2X Shares

INDL ETF offers 2x daily long leverage to the Indus India Index and ranked amongst the top levered ETFs as Indian equities gained after strong quarterly corporate earnings as well as increased foreign institutional investments.

10. TECL – Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares

The TECL ETF was another technology-focused ETF on the list of top performing levered ETFs returning over 5% as the technology sector gained by over 3% and was the second-best performing sector last week.

