Top Performing Leveraged/Inverse ETFs: 04/28/2024 | ETF Trends

These were last week’s top performing leveraged and inverse ETFs. Note that because of leverage, these kinds of funds can move quickly. Always do your homework.

1. NVDU – Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 1.5X Shares

NVDU, which provides 1.5x leveraged exposure to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA stock, topped the Leveraged/ Inverse ETFs’ list with ~31% returns in the last week. Last week’s rebound was welcome news for Nvidia investors, following a sharp sell-off. The company’s commitment to AI innovation was further underscored by its acquisition of Run.ai last week.

2. NVDL – GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF

NVDL, which provides 1.5x leveraged exposure to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA stock also ranked second on the Leveraged/ Inverse ETFs’ list with 30.6% returns last week.

3. SOXL – Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3x Shares

SOXL, which offers 3x daily long leverage to the PHLX Semiconductor Index ranked third on the list of the top performing leveraged/ inverse ETFs last week. The semiconductor segment increased by nearly ~9% after a sharp jump in Nvidia shares, solidifying its dominance in the AI chip market.

4. TSLL – Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares ETF

TSLL which provides 1.5x leveraged exposure to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock featured on the list of top-performing levered ETFs with ~28% returns in the last week. Shares of Tesla got a boost after the company’s partnership with Chinese tech giant Baidu to bring its advanced driver-assistance features, including Full Self-Driving to China, hinting at progress toward FSD approval in the crucial Chinese market.

5. CWEB – Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares

The Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares seeks daily investment results of 200% of the performance of the CSI Overseas China Internet Index also made it on the list with over 26% returns last week driven by UBS and Goldman Sachs turning bullish on China’s rebound as well as the FSD deal with Tesla.

6. CONL – GraniteShares 1.5x Long Coinbase Daily ETF

CONL ETF which provides 1.5x leveraged exposure to the daily price movement for shares of Coinbase was one of the candidates on the list with ~23% weekly returns as Crypto stocks like Coinbase surged following the halving of Bitcoin.

7. USD – ProShares Ultra Semiconductors

USD which provides leveraged exposure to the U.S. Semiconductors stocks also made it to this week’s list with over ~23% weekly gains as the semiconductor segment gained by almost ~9% in the last five days.

8. YINN – Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

YINN seeks daily investment results of 300% of the performance of the FTSE China 50 Index featured on the list, returning 23%+ in the last week. Chinese stocks enjoyed a broad rally fueled by several positive events, Government policies like trade-in vehicle subsidies, a surge in the real estate sector, and news of potential consolidation in the brokerage industry. Adding to the positive sentiment, President Xi’s meeting with US Secretary of State Blinken raised hopes for better relations between the two countries.

9. GGLL – Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares ETF

GGLL provides 1.5x leveraged exposure to the daily price movement for shares of Google stock featured on the list as Alphabet soared into the prestigious $2 trillion club last week, becoming the fourth American company to achieve this historic market valuation.

10. BABX – GraniteShares 1.75x Long BABA Daily ETF

BABX which provides 1.75x leveraged exposure to the daily price movement for shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited stock was one of the leveraged ETFs’ making to the list with over ~18% weekly gains. The stock gained following the broad Chinese market rally last week.

