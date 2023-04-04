Top Performing Leveraged/Inverse ETFs: 04/02/2023 | ETF Trends

These were last week’s top performing leveraged and inverse ETFs. Note that because of leverage, these kinds of funds can move quickly. Always do your homework.



1. BABX – GraniteShares 1.75x Long BABA Daily ETF

BABX provides 1.75x leveraged exposure to the daily price movement for shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited stock topped the levered ETFs list with ~30% returns. The stock gained after the Chinese borders reopening, upbeat earnings result, as well as, an expected recovery in consumer sentiment and economic activity.

2. WTIU – MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETNs

WTIU is an exchange-traded note that tracks 3x of the daily price movements of an index of US-listed energy and oil companies ranked second on the top performing levered ETFs’ list. Energy was the best-performing sector gaining by ~9% in the last five days. Oil prices increased as Saudi Arabia and other OPEC+ producers announced new production cuts.

3. NRGU – MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3X Leveraged ETN

NRGU, which tracks three times the performance of an index of US Oil & Gas companies, was present on the weekly list of top performing levered/ inverse ETFs returning over ~21% as oil prices increased.

4. FLYU – MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN

FLYU tracks 3x the daily price movements of an index of US-listed travel-related companies and made it to the list buoyed by a lower-than-expected increase in prices as the core Personal Consumption Expenditures index, rose by ~0.3% in February.

5. OILU – MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN

OILU, which provides 3x daily leveraged exposure to a tier-weighted index of US firms involved in oil and gas exploration and production, was another oil-focused ETF that made it on the list with over ~19% weekly gains.

6. EVAV – Direxion Daily Electric and Autonomous Vehicles Bull 2X Shares

EVAV, which tracks 2x the daily price movements of an index of US-listed electric and autonomous vehicles companies, was one of the top-performing levered ETFs as fears eased around a banking crisis. EVs are now becoming mainstream and manufacturers are ramping up production.

7. WANT – Direxion Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3X Shares

The consumer discretionary WANT ETF that provides 3x leveraged exposure to the U.S. consumer discretionary sector featured on the list of top performing levered funds with over 16% returns in the last week. The consumer discretionary sector gained by more than ~4% in the last week as bank fears faded.

8. TPOR – Direxion Daily Transportation Bull 3X Shares

The TPOR ETF, which tracks the performance of companies involved in road, rail, air travel, marine transport, air freight, and logistics, returned ~16% in the last week. Airlines, road, and rail, as well as air freight and logistics, increased by ~5%, ~2%, and ~3%, respectively, over the last five days.

9. UCO – ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil was one of the top levered ETFs returning more than 16% last week, as oil prices gained on new production cuts.

10. DRN – Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3x Shares

This ETF offers 3x daily leverage to an index comprised of U.S. REITs, gained by ~16% in the last week. The overall real estate sector returned ~4.5%. REITs, which were adversely hit by concerns around the banking system, showed some signs of gains after fears around the banking crisis eased. REITs also registered gains of 0.26% in the last five days.

