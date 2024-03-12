Top Performing Leveraged/Inverse ETFs: 03/10/2024 | ETF Trends

These were last week’s top performing leveraged and inverse ETFs. Note that because of leverage, these kinds of funds can move quickly. Always do your homework.

1. CONL – GraniteShares 1.5x Long Coinbase Daily ETF

CONL ETF, which provides 1.5x leveraged exposure to the daily price movement for shares of Coinbase stock topped the list with ~51% weekly returns on the back of 11 spot Bitcoin ETFs receiving approval, and large inflows in the last week.

2. GDXU – MicroSectors Gold Miners 3X Leveraged ETN

GDXU is a leveraged equity fund that provides 3x exposure to an index comprised of two of the largest gold miners’ ETFs, viz VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX) and VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ), that invest in the global gold mining industry. GDXU returned over ~26% last week as gold rose on the possibility of interest rate cuts this year as inflation comes down.

3. BITX – 2X Bitcoin Strategy ETF

BITX, seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that corresponds to two times the excess return of the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll Index, was one of the leveraged ETFs on the weekly list amid robust demand for spot-bitcoin ETFs and higher crypto trading.

4. NUGT – Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares

Another gold ETF, NUGT seeks daily investment results of 200% of the performance of the NYSE Arca Gold Miners Index, ranked among the top leveraged ETFs. The ETF gained more than 17% in the last week.

5. JNUG – Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares

JNUG seeks daily investment results of 200% of the performance of the MVIS Global Junior Gold Miners Index. The index tracks the performance of foreign and domestic companies engaging in gold and silver mining. JNUG was another precious metals candidate on the top-performing leveraged/ inverse ETFs list returning ~17% last week.

6. TSLQ – AXS TSLA Bear Daily ETF

TSLQ provides inverse exposure to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock, ranked among the inverse ETFs with over 14% weekly returns, as Tesla shares slumped after underwhelming revenue and 2024 growth caution. Deliveries in the first quarter are also coming in lower than expected.

7. TSLS – Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares

Another Tesla-focused inverse fund, TSLS provides inverse exposure to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock, featured on the list with over 14% weekly gains.

8. SHNY – Direxion Daily Silver Miners Index Bull 2x Shares

SHNY which provides a 2x exposure to global silver mining firms also featured on the list with ~13.5% weekly gains as demand for safe haven assets rise on expectations of rate cuts in 2024.

9. UVIX – 2x Long VIX Futures ETF

UVIX, which offers daily 2x leveraged exposure to short-term VIX futures, was one of the top-performing leveraged ETFs as market volatility increased amid higher unemployment rate data and after Nvidia’s hot streak cooled off. VIX, the CBOE Volatility index increased to nearly 15 from 13.7 in the prior week.

10. NVDL – GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF

NVDL, which provides 1.5x leveraged exposure to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA stock was one of the candidates on the Leveraged/ Inverse ETFs’ list with 12% returns last week. After a stellar week, Nvidia’s stock stumbled on Friday, dragging the market down with it.

For more news, information, and analysis, visit the Leveraged & Inverse Channel.