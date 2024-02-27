Top Performing Leveraged/Inverse ETFs: 02/25/2024 | ETF Trends

These were last week’s top performing leveraged and inverse ETFs. Note that because of leverage, these kinds of funds can move quickly. Always do your homework.

1. NVDL – GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF

NVDL, which provides 1.5x leveraged exposure to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA stock topped the Leveraged/ Inverse ETFs’ list with 14.6% returns last week on the back of stronger than expected quarterly profits. The company is well positioned to gain from its dominance in GPUs and increased demand from gaming as well as cloud computing industries.

2. MSOX – AdvisorShares MSOS 2x Daily ETF

MSOX, which seeks to achieve 2x the total daily return of the AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) through swap agreements ranked second on the list with a ~14% weekly return, as more U.S. states legalize its usage and rising investor interest as major players chip away at legal hurdles across the nation.

3. YINN – Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

YINN seeks daily investment results of 300% of the performance of the FTSE China 50 Index featured on the list, returning 13%+ in the last week fueled by a strong start to the Year of the Dragon and as investors turn bullish on China’s rebound.

4. NAIL – Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3X Shares

The NAIL ETF that focuses on the U.S. housing segment was one of the candidates on the list of top performing levered ETFs returning nearly 10%. However, real estate was the third worst performing sector losing ~0.3% in the last week as hot inflation data further dims chances of the Fed lowering interest rates.

5. CARD – MAX Auto Industry -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN

CARD is an exchange-traded note that tracks -3x of the daily price movements of an index consisting of U.S.-listed auto companies and featured on the list with ~8.8% weekly returns on the back of ongoing challenges in the nascent electric vehicle market.

6. XPP – ProShares Ultra FTSE China 50

Another China focused ETF, XPP that offers 2x daily long leverage to the FTSE/Xinhua China 25 Index ranked among the top leveraged ETFs. The ETF gained more than 8.5% in the last week.

7. USD – ProShares Ultra Semiconductors

USD which provides leveraged exposure to the U.S. Semiconductors stocks made it to this week’s list with ~8% weekly gains as the semiconductor segment gained by ~5.5% in the last five days. The semiconductor sector continues its ascent, with leading ETFs NVDL and NVDX mirroring this momentum. Technology was the best performing sector gaining by ~2% in the last week on technological innovation and surging demand.

8. FNGU – MicroSectors FANG+™ Index 3X Leveraged ETN

FNGU was also on the list of top-performing leveraged ETFs with ~5.8% weekly returns as the technology giants gave strong fourth quarter results and on stronger AI growth. FNGU offers exposure to five core technology companies – Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix, and Alphabet Inc. The overall technology sector gained by ~2% in the last five days and was the best performing sector.

9. DUSL – Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares

DUSL, which provides 3x leveraged exposure to an index of U.S. industrial companies was one of the candidates on the top performing levered/ inverse ETFs list as the industrials sector gained by more than ~1.6% and was the fourth best-performing sector in the last week, amidst gains from construction & engineering, airlines, and other industrial giants.

10. EURL – Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3x Shares

EURL provides 3X daily levered exposure to an index of companies in developed Europe and was one of the top performing levered ETFs as the Eurozone services sector returned to growth, though manufacturing remained in contraction, according to preliminary data. This positive development boosted investor sentiment, propelling the Stoxx 600 to an all-time high.

