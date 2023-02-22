Top Performing Leveraged/Inverse ETFs: 02/19/2023 | ETF Trends

Top Performing Levered/Inverse ETFs Last Week

These were last week’s top performing leveraged and inverse ETFs. Note that because of leverage, these kinds of funds can move quickly. Always do your homework.



1. NRGD – MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN

NRGD ETF, which provides inverse exposure to the performance of U.S. Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels topped the list of the top performing levered/ inverse ETFs, gaining over 27% as the overall energy sector lost over 6% in the last week. Oil prices fell upon demand concerns after Federal Reserve’s stance to further tighten monetary policy to curb inflation.

2. KOLD – ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas

KOLD, which offers 2x daily inverse leveraged exposure to natural gas, featured on the list of top performing inverse ETFs returning ~26% last week, as natural gas prices continued to fall given the milder and receding winter.

3. OILD – MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN

OILD ETF, which provides exposure to the inverse performance of U.S. Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels was another oil-focused fund on the list of top inverse ETFs as the energy sector suffered a fall of ~6%+ in the last week.

4. CONL – GraniteShares 1.5x Long Coinbase Daily ETF

CONL ETF which provides 1.5x leveraged exposure to the daily price movement for shares of Coinbase stock was present on the list with nearly ~21% weekly returns on stronger-than-expected U.S. retail sales data. A strong U.S. economy supported gains in many growth stocks.

5. DRIP – Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2X Shares

The top performing levered/ inverse ETFs list also featured Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2X Shares which gained by ~15% in the last week.

6. ERY – Direxion Daily Energy Bear 2X Shares

Another energy-focused inverse ETF that featured on the list was Direxion Daily Energy Bear 2X Shares, which offers 3x daily short leverage to the Energy Select Sector Index.

7. DUG – ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas

DUG which offers 2x daily short leverage to the broad-based Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index, also made it to the list with over 13% weekly gains.

8. MSOX – AdvisorShares MSOS 2x Daily ETF

MSOX, which seeks to achieve 2x the total daily return of the AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) through swap agreements featured on the list with more than 12% weekly returns with rising legalization across more states and future growth potential of the cannabis stocks.

9. TARK – AXS 2X Innovation ETF

TARK is an actively-managed fund-of-fund that seeks to achieve 2x the return, for a single day, of the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) was one of the best performing levered ETFs with over 12% weekly gains as growth and beta stocks moved higher on strong U.S. economic data.

10. PYPS – AXS 1.5X PYPL Bear Daily ETF

PYPS provides inverse exposure to the daily price movement for shares of PayPal stock. The stock tumbled as the industry weighs in on the prospects of changes in the online payments business and a flat-negative growth expectation for the fourth quarter.

For more news, information, and analysis, visit the Leveraged & Inverse Channel.