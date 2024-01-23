Top Performing Leveraged/Inverse ETFs: 01/21/2024 | ETF Trends

Top Performing Levered/Inverse ETFs Last Week

These were last week’s top performing leveraged and inverse ETFs. Note that because of leverage, these kinds of funds can move quickly. Always do your homework.



1. KOLD – ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas

KOLD, which offers 2x daily inverse leveraged exposure to natural gas, topped the list of top performing levered/ inverse ETFs returning ~35% last week, as natural gas prices fell on warmer than expected weather conditions in late January when demand is predicted to fall and output is expected to rise.

2. SOXL – Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3x Shares

SOXL, which offers 3x daily long leverage to the PHLX Semiconductor Index, ranked second on the list of the top-performing leveraged/ inverse ETFs last week. The overall semiconductor segment increased by over 8% after a strong quarterly earnings report from the world’s largest chipmaker, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company.

3. GDXD – MicroSectors Gold Miners -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs

GDXD, which offers inverse leveraged exposure to Global Gold Miners, was one of the top-performing levered/ inverse ETFs, returning ~22.6% last week. Gold prices fell on a firmer dollar and U.S. Treasury yields.

4. USD – ProShares Ultra Semiconductors

USD, which provides leveraged exposure to the U.S. Semiconductors stocks, also featured on this week’s list with over 17% weekly gains as the semiconductor segment gained by ~8% in the last five days driven by TSMC’s strong earnings outlook.

5. YANG – Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares

YANG, which offers 3x daily short leverage to the FTSE China 50 Index, ranked on the top performing levered/ inverse ETFs’ list returning ~15% last week, as Chinese equities declined driven by weaker economic data, ailing real estate market in the country, as well as falling investor confidence.

6. DUST – Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares

DUST which provides inverse levered exposure to Global Gold Miners, was another top inverse ETF returning ~15% last week as gold prices suffered in a rising yield and robust dollar environment.

7. JDST – Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares or JDST, which seeks daily investment results of 200% of the inverse of the performance of the MVIS Global Junior Gold Miners Index, also featured on the top performing inverse ETFs’ list, returning ~15% in the last week.

8. NVDL – GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF

NVDL, which provides 1.5x leveraged exposure to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA stock, ranked among the contenders on the list with 13%+ returns last week after Meta Platforms Zuckerberg’s AI bet boosts chipmaker shares.

9. BULZ – MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation 3X Leveraged ETN

The BULZ ETF was one of the best-performing levered ETFs with around ~13% returns. The ETF focuses on top technology companies domiciled in the U.S. The technology sector gained by more than 4% and was the best-performing sector in the last five days, fueled by TSMC’s bullish outlook, AI hopes, and a resurgent chip market.

10. TECL – Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares

The TECL ETF was another technology-focused ETF on the list of top-performing levered ETFs, returning nearly 12% as the technology sector gained by ~4.7% and was the best-performing sector last week.

For more news, information, and analysis, visit the Leveraged & Inverse Channel.