Russian Energy Minister Paints Bleak Picture for Oil Prices

Oil prices have bounced since April’s memorable sell-off, but a recent CNBC report noted that Russian energy minister Alexander Novak is forecasting a modest recovery next year. The bleak picture for oil prices could come via weak demand and continued effects of Covid-19.

“My forecast for 2021 is a little more modest than that of Goldman Sachs. I predict the range of $50-$55 per barrel, as the average price for the year. But we can expect volatility in the market, with both highs and lows,” Novak told CNBC’s Hadley Gamble on Friday.

Per the report, “Goldman Sachs last week published a note predicting international benchmark Brent crude at $65 per barrel by the third quarter of next year, with additional upside through 2021 as inventories start to normalize and the oil market ends up in backwardation by next summer.’”

“The future recovery is going to be much slower,” Novak said. “Not the fast trend we have observed in the first few months. Mostly due to the overall transformation and the changes in the energy balance and in the behavior pattern of consumers, first and foremost.”

In terms of how business travel will affect oil prices, the move to more digital meetings amid social distancing measures will also hurt demand.

“This clearly transforms the energy balance and will impact demand recovery,” he said. “We would like to produce more to assist economic recovery but we are constrained by the limited demand. And the rate of its growth is also limited.”

^BGOS data by YCharts

