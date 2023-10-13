Rising Bond Yields Offer Opportunities in Leveraged Funds

While the U.S. Federal Reserve continues to wrestle with inflation, bond yields continue to move higher, offering opportunities for both bearish and bullish bond prices in the short term.

In the meantime, yields continue to climb to new peaks as the Fed’s higher-for-longer narrative continues to feed into higher borrowing costs. As result of this push-pull dichotomy, it’s pushing bonds lower, but offering attractive yields especially for corporate bonds.

“Since late July, the yield, or rate, on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note has jumped from around 4% to about 4.8%, a 16-year high,” reported ABC News. “The run-up in the yield has inflated other borrowing costs and raised the national average 30-year mortgage rate to 7.5%, according to Freddie Mac, a 23-year high. Business borrowing costs have also risen as corporate bond yields have accelerated.”

4 Options to Trade Treasury Bonds

At some point, the Fed will loosen monetary policy in order to prevent the economy from spinning into a recession, and when that time comes, yields will fall and bond prices could rise. When that comes into fruition, bullish options include the Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares (TMF) and the Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares (TYD).

Both funds offer triple leverage, giving traders the opportunity to maximize their profits, but as such, only seasoned traders should consider these funds. TMF seeks daily investment results of 300% of the daily performance of the ICE U.S. Treasury 20+ Year Bond Index, while TYD seeks 300% of the daily performance of the ICE U.S. Treasury 7-10 Year Bond Index.

On the other end of the spectrum, the loosening of monetary policy could be a slow drip as opposed to a downpour as the capital markets eye 2024 as the year that the Fed could finally cut rates. As already proven, inflation is revealing itself to be more stubborn than originally anticipated..

“A majority of participants judged that one more increase in the target federal funds rate at a future meeting would likely be appropriate, while some judged it likely that no further increases would be warranted,” the Fed noted in its latest minutes.

Given this, a Fed that won’t take its foot off the interest rate accelerator can apply further downward pressure on bonds. This fits right into the hands of bearish bond traders with leveraged ETFs like the Direxion Daily 20+ Yr Trsy Bear 3X ETF (TMV) and the Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bear 3X Shares (TYO). Both funds take the other side of TMF and TYD.

