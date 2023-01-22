Q4 2022 Earnings Calendar | ETF Trends

Editor’s note: Any and all references to time frames longer than one trading day are for purposes of market context only, and not recommendations of any holding time frame. Daily rebalancing ETFs are not meant to be held unmonitored for long periods. If you don’t have the resources, time or inclination to constantly monitor and manage your positions, leveraged and inverse ETFs are not for you.
The Most Important Earnings Season in Decades?
There’s no rest for the weary trader! Earnings season is back. Key financials will start to report Q4 earnings this month. Earnings for J.P. Morgan Chase and Wells Fargo, for example, are slated to be released around mid-month. According to the Fed, consumer credit grew at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 6.9% in October. If this continued in November and December, it bodes well for the banks. Asset managers and brokerages may likely get a bump from the performance of the stock market in Q4.
Here’s a list of announcement dates with related Leveraged & Inverse ETFs, week-by-week for 2022’s Q4 earnings season.
Q4 2022 Earnings Season – % of Each Index Reporting by Week
Source: Bloomberg Data Management Services
Figures represent percent of companies in each index expected to release earnings reports by week. Green shading identifies the week with the highest percentages. Index descriptions are provided at the end of the page. One cannot directly invest in an index.
S&P 500 Index (SPXT)
|Ticker
|Name
|Weight in the Index
|Expected Earnings Release
|AAPL UW
|Apple Inc
|6.32%
|1/27/2023
|MSFT UW
|Microsoft Corp
|5.69%
|1/25/2023
|AMZN UW
|Amazon.com Inc
|2.42%
|2/3/2023
|GOOGL UW
|Alphabet Inc
|1.67%
|2/1/2023
|BRK/B UN
|Berkshire Hathaway Inc
|1.67%
|2/27/2023
|GOOG UW
|Alphabet Inc
|1.50%
|2/1/2023
|UNH UN
|UnitedHealth Group Inc
|1.50%
|1/13/2023
|JNJ UN
|Johnson & Johnson
|1.42%
|1/24/2023
|XOM UN
|Exxon Mobil Corp
|1.34%
|1/31/2023
|NVDA UW
|NVIDIA Corp
|1.30%
|2/22/2023
S&P 500 High Beta Index (SP5HBIT)
|Ticker
|Name
|Weight in the Index
|Expected Earnings Release
|NVDA UW
|NVIDIA Corp
|1.72%
|2/22/2023
|ETSY UW
|Etsy Inc
|1.70%
|2/24/2023
|CZR UW
|Caesars Entertainment Inc
|1.48%
|2/22/2023
|AMD UW
|Advanced Micro Devices Inc
|1.45%
|2/1/2023
|MPWR UW
|Monolithic Power Systems Inc
|1.34%
|2/10/2023
|META UW
|Meta Platforms Inc
|1.32%
|2/2/2023
|CDAY UN
|Ceridian HCM Holding Inc
|1.28%
|2/9/2023
|CCL UN
|Carnival Corp
|1.27%
|12/21/2022
|ON UW
|ON Semiconductor Corp
|1.26%
|2/7/2023
|SEDG UW
|SolarEdge Technologies Inc
|1.26%
|2/15/2023
Financials Select Sector Index (IXMTR)
|Ticker
|Name
|Weight in the Index
|Expected Earnings Release
|BRK/B UN
|Berkshire Hathaway Inc
|14.69%
|2/27/2023
|JPM UN
|JPMorgan Chase & Co
|10.29%
|1/13/2023
|BAC UN
|Bank of America Corp
|6.02%
|1/13/2023
|WFC UN
|Wells Fargo & Co
|4.25%
|1/13/2023
|GS UN
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc/The
|3.20%
|1/17/2023
|SCHW UN
|Charles Schwab Corp/The
|3.19%
|1/18/2023
|SPGI UN
|S&P Global Inc
|3.15%
|2/8/2023
|MS UN
|Morgan Stanley
|3.13%
|1/17/2023
|BLK UN
|BlackRock Inc
|2.82%
|1/13/2023
|CB UN
|Chubb Ltd
|2.40%
|2/1/2023
Health Care Select Sector Index (IXVTR)
|Ticker
|Name
|Weight in the Index
|Expected Earnings Release
|UNH UN
|UnitedHealth Group Inc
|9.54%
|1/13/2023
|JNJ UN
|Johnson & Johnson
|9.07%
|1/24/2023
|PFE UN
|Pfizer Inc
|5.81%
|2/8/2023
|LLY UN
|Eli Lilly & Co
|5.52%
|2/2/2023
|MRK UN
|Merck & Co Inc
|5.44%
|2/2/2023
|TMO UN
|Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc
|4.19%
|2/2/2023
|ABT UN
|Abbott Laboratories
|3.68%
|1/26/2023
|DHR UN
|Danaher Corp
|3.40%
|1/27/2023
|BMY UN
|Bristol-Myers Squibb Co
|3.12%
|2/2/2023
|AMGN UW
|Amgen Inc
|2.81%
|2/7/2023
Industrials Select Sector Index (IXITR)
|Ticker
|Name
|Weight in the Index
|Expected Earnings Release
|RTX UN
|Raytheon Technologies Corp
|5.15%
|1/25/2023
|HON UW
|Honeywell International Inc
|5.05%
|2/3/2023
|UPS UN
|United Parcel Service Inc
|4.74%
|1/31/2023
|UNP UN
|Union Pacific Corp
|4.67%
|1/24/2023
|CAT UN
|Caterpillar Inc
|4.39%
|1/27/2023
|DE UN
|Deere & Co
|4.25%
|2/17/2023
|LMT UN
|Lockheed Martin Corp
|4.04%
|1/25/2023
|BA UN
|Boeing Co/The
|3.69%
|1/26/2023
|GE UN
|General Electric Co
|3.06%
|1/30/2023
|NOC UN
|Northrop Grumman Corp
|2.75%
|1/27/2023
Real Estate Select Sector Index (IXRETR)
|Ticker
|Name
|Weight in the Index
|Expected Earnings Release
|PLD UN
|Prologis Inc
|11.85%
|1/19/2023
|EQIX UW
|Equinix Inc
|7.05%
|2/16/2023
|CCI UN
|Crown Castle Inc
|6.67%
|1/26/2023
|PSA UN
|Public Storage
|5.23%
|2/22/2023
|O UN
|Realty Income Corp
|4.48%
|2/22/2023
|SPG UN
|Simon Property Group Inc
|4.36%
|2/7/2023
|VICI UN
|VICI Properties Inc
|3.67%
|2/23/2023
|WELL UN
|Welltower Inc
|3.45%
|2/15/2023
|SBAC UW
|SBA Communications Corp
|3.45%
|2/28/2023
|DLR UN
|Digital Realty Trust Inc
|3.31%
|2/17/2023
Dow Jones Internet Composite Index (DJINETT)
|Ticker
|Name
|Weight in the Index
|Expected Earnings Release
|CSCO UW
|Cisco Systems Inc
|6.33%
|2/15/2023
|NFLX UW
|Netflix Inc
|5.89%
|1/19/2023
|META UW
|Meta Platforms Inc
|5.87%
|2/2/2023
|GOOGL UW
|Alphabet Inc
|5.05%
|2/1/2023
|CRM UN
|Salesforce Inc
|4.64%
|3/1/2023
|GOOG UW
|Alphabet Inc
|4.54%
|2/1/2023
|PYPL UW
|PayPal Holdings Inc
|3.53%
|2/1/2023
|WDAY UW
|Workday Inc
|3.15%
|2/28/2023
|ANET UN
|Arista Networks Inc
|2.93%
|2/14/2023
|SNOW UN
|Snowflake Inc
|2.87%
|3/2/2023
S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index (SPSIBITR)
|Ticker
|Name
|Weight in the Index
|Expected Earnings Release
|HZNP UW
|Horizon Therapeutics Plc
|1.94%
|3/1/2023
|RXDX UW
|Prometheus Biosciences Inc
|1.68%
|3/9/2023
|MRNA UW
|Moderna Inc
|1.58%
|2/24/2023
|HALO UW
|Halozyme Therapeutics Inc
|1.54%
|2/22/2023
|VCYT UQ
|Veracyte Inc
|1.53%
|2/28/2023
|EXAS UR
|Exact Sciences Corp
|1.53%
|2/22/2023
|GILD UW
|Gilead Sciences Inc
|1.50%
|2/1/2023
|BIIB UW
|Biogen Inc
|1.50%
|2/3/2023
|CLDX UR
|Celldex Therapeutics Inc
|1.48%
|2/28/2023
|UTHR UW
|United Therapeutics Corp
|1.39%
|2/24/2023
ICE Semiconductor Index (ICESEMIT)
|Ticker
|Name
|Weight in the Index
|Expected Earnings Release
|AVGO UW
|Broadcom Inc
|9.39%
|3/3/2023
|NVDA UW
|NVIDIA Corp
|8.48%
|2/22/2023
|TXN UW
|Texas Instruments Inc
|8.33%
|1/25/2023
|QCOM UW
|QUALCOMM Inc
|5.29%
|2/2/2023
|MCHP UW
|Microchip Technology Inc
|4.73%
|2/3/2023
|KLAC UW
|KLA Corp
|4.44%
|1/27/2023
|ASML UW
|ASML Holding NV
|4.20%
|1/25/2023
|NXPI UW
|NXP Semiconductors NV
|3.94%
|1/30/2023
|LRCX UW
|Lam Research Corp
|3.93%
|1/26/2023
|ON UW
|ON Semiconductor Corp
|3.84%
|2/7/2023
Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (DJSHMBT)
|Ticker
|Name
|Weight in the Index
|Expected Earnings Release
|DHI UN
|DR Horton Inc
|16.65%
|1/24/2023
|LEN UN
|Lennar Corp
|13.93%
|3/16/2023
|NVR UN
|NVR Inc
|8.65%
|2/1/2023
|PHM UN
|PulteGroup Inc
|6.31%
|1/31/2023
|HD UN
|Home Depot Inc/The
|4.42%
|2/21/2023
|LOW UN
|Lowe’s Cos Inc
|4.14%
|2/28/2023
|SHW UN
|Sherwin-Williams Co/The
|4.12%
|1/27/2023
|TOL UN
|Toll Brothers Inc
|3.19%
|2/22/2023
|BLD UN
|TopBuild Corp
|3.05%
|2/22/2023
|TMHC UN
|Taylor Morrison Home Corp
|2.05%
|2/8/2023
S&P Mid Cap 400® Index (SPTRMDCP)
|Ticker
|Name
|Weight in the Index
|Expected Earnings Release
|STLD UW
|Steel Dynamics Inc
|0.84%
|1/24/2023
|FSLR UW
|First Solar Inc
|0.75%
|3/1/2023
|FICO UN
|Fair Isaac Corp
|0.73%
|1/27/2023
|FHN UN
|First Horizon Corp
|0.63%
|1/20/2023
|RPM UN
|RPM International Inc
|0.62%
|1/5/2023
|HUBB UN
|Hubbell Inc
|0.61%
|2/3/2023
|CSL UN
|Carlisle Cos Inc
|0.61%
|2/10/2023
|UTHR UW
|United Therapeutics Corp
|0.60%
|2/24/2023
|RS UN
|Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co
|0.58%
|2/16/2023
|TTC UN
|Toro Co/The
|0.56%
|12/21/2022
Russell 2000® Index (RU201NTR)
|Ticker
|Name
|Weight in the Index
|Expected Earnings Release
|HALO UW
|Halozyme Therapeutics Inc
|0.34%
|2/22/2023
|SWAV UW
|Shockwave Medical Inc
|0.33%
|2/17/2023
|INSP UN
|Inspire Medical Systems Inc
|0.31%
|2/8/2023
|EME UN
|EMCOR Group Inc
|0.31%
|2/24/2023
|TXRH UW
|Texas Roadhouse Inc
|0.29%
|2/22/2023
|IRDM UW
|Iridium Communications Inc
|0.28%
|2/17/2023
|MTDR UN
|Matador Resources Co
|0.27%
|2/22/2023
|SAIA UW
|Saia Inc
|0.27%
|2/2/2023
|MUR UN
|Murphy Oil Corp
|0.27%
|1/27/2023
|MUSA UN
|Murphy USA Inc
|0.27%
|2/2/2023
Technology Select Sector Index (IXTTR)
|Ticker
|Name
|Weight in the Index
|Expected Earnings Release
|MSFT UW
|Microsoft Corp
|22.43%
|1/25/2023
|NVDA UW
|NVIDIA Corp
|5.10%
|2/22/2023
|V UN
|Visa Inc
|4.11%
|1/27/2023
|MA UN
|Mastercard Inc
|3.58%
|1/27/2023
|AVGO UW
|Broadcom Inc
|2.73%
|3/3/2023
|CSCO UW
|Cisco Systems Inc
|2.39%
|2/15/2023
|TXN UW
|Texas Instruments Inc
|1.87%
|1/25/2023
|QCOM UW
|QUALCOMM Inc
|1.57%
|2/2/2023
|CRM UN
|Salesforce Inc
|1.56%
|3/1/2023
|IBM UN
|International Business Machines Corp
|1.54%
|1/25/2023
Energy Select Sector Index (IXETR)
|Ticker
|Name
|Weight in the Index
|Expected Earnings Release
|XOM UN
|Exxon Mobil Corp
|23.37%
|1/31/2023
|CVX UN
|Chevron Corp
|19.70%
|1/27/2023
|SLB UN
|Schlumberger Ltd
|5.12%
|1/20/2023
|EOG UN
|EOG Resources Inc
|4.24%
|2/24/2023
|MPC UN
|Marathon Petroleum Corp
|4.00%
|2/2/2023
|PXD UN
|Pioneer Natural Resources Co
|3.84%
|2/16/2023
|PSX UN
|Phillips 66
|3.55%
|1/31/2023
|OXY UN
|Occidental Petroleum Corp
|3.42%
|2/24/2023
|VLO UN
|Valero Energy Corp
|3.41%
|1/26/2023
|WMB UN
|Williams Cos Inc/The
|2.92%
|2/21/2023
Utilities Select Sector Index (IXUTR)
|Ticker
|Name
|Weight in the Index
|Expected Earnings Release
|NEE UN
|NextEra Energy Inc
|16.40%
|1/25/2023
|DUK UN
|Duke Energy Corp
|7.66%
|2/10/2023
|SO UN
|Southern Co/The
|7.30%
|2/17/2023
|SRE UN
|Sempra Energy
|4.93%
|2/24/2023
|D UN
|Dominion Energy Inc
|4.82%
|2/10/2023
|EXC UW
|Exelon Corp
|4.06%
|2/24/2023
|XEL UW
|Xcel Energy Inc
|3.77%
|1/27/2023
|ED UN
|Consolidated Edison Inc
|3.35%
|2/17/2023
|WEC UN
|WEC Energy Group Inc
|2.98%
|2/2/2023
|PEG UN
|Public Service Enterprise Group Inc
|2.92%
|2/24/2023
S&P Transportation Select Industry FMC Capped Index (SPTSCUT)
|Ticker
|Name
|Weight in the Index
|Expected Earnings Release
|UPS UN
|United Parcel Service Inc
|18.43%
|1/31/2023
|UNP UN
|Union Pacific Corp
|18.18%
|1/24/2023
|CSX UW
|CSX Corp
|6.87%
|1/20/2023
|ODFL UW
|Old Dominion Freight Line Inc
|5.23%
|2/2/2023
|NSC UN
|Norfolk Southern Corp
|4.83%
|1/26/2023
|LUV UN
|Southwest Airlines Co
|4.21%
|1/26/2023
|UBER UN
|Uber Technologies Inc
|4.11%
|2/9/2023
|DAL UN
|Delta Air Lines Inc
|4.07%
|1/13/2023
|FDX UN
|FedEx Corp
|4.03%
|12/20/2022
|EXPD UW
|Expeditors International of Washington Inc
|3.38%
|2/21/2023
S&P Retail Select Industry Index (SPSIRETR)
|Ticker
|Name
|Weight in the Index
|Expected Earnings Release
|AEO UN
|American Eagle Outfitters Inc
|1.65%
|3/2/2023
|ANF UN
|Abercrombie & Fitch Co
|1.61%
|3/2/2023
|GPS UN
|Gap Inc/The
|1.58%
|3/3/2023
|BKE UN
|Buckle Inc/The
|1.56%
|3/10/2023
|BURL UN
|Burlington Stores Inc
|1.51%
|3/3/2023
|FIVE UW
|Five Below Inc
|1.48%
|3/30/2023
|ROST UW
|Ross Stores Inc
|1.46%
|3/1/2023
|ODP UW
|ODP Corp/The
|1.43%
|2/23/2023
|URBN UW
|Urban Outfitters Inc
|1.43%
|3/1/2023
|TJX UN
|TJX Cos Inc/The
|1.41%
|2/22/2023
S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index (SPSIOPTR)
|Ticker
|Name
|Weight in the Index
|Expected Earnings Release
|TPL UN
|Texas Pacific Land Corp
|3.15%
|2/23/2023
|PSX UN
|Phillips 66
|2.52%
|1/31/2023
|PBF UN
|PBF Energy Inc
|2.43%
|2/10/2023
|MPC UN
|Marathon Petroleum Corp
|2.41%
|2/2/2023
|XOM UN
|Exxon Mobil Corp
|2.40%
|1/31/2023
|PR UN
|Permian Resources Corp
|2.39%
|2/23/2023
|HES UN
|Hess Corp
|2.38%
|1/26/2023
|CVX UN
|Chevron Corp
|2.34%
|1/27/2023
|VLO UN
|Valero Energy Corp
|2.29%
|1/26/2023
|MUR UN
|Murphy Oil Corp
|2.29%
|1/27/2023
S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index (SPSIRBKT)
|Ticker
|Name
|Weight in the Index
|Expected Earnings Release
|FHN UN
|First Horizon Corp
|2.45%
|1/20/2023
|CFG UN
|Citizens Financial Group Inc
|2.33%
|1/17/2023
|HBAN UW
|Huntington Bancshares Inc/OH
|2.24%
|1/20/2023
|RF UN
|Regions Financial Corp
|2.18%
|1/20/2023
|PNC UN
|PNC Financial Services Group Inc/The
|2.14%
|1/18/2023
|KEY UN
|KeyCorp
|2.09%
|1/19/2023
|FITB UW
|Fifth Third Bancorp
|2.07%
|1/19/2023
|FCNCA UW
|First Citizens BancShares Inc/NC
|2.03%
|1/26/2023
|WBS UN
|Webster Financial Corp
|2.01%
|1/20/2023
|TFC UN
|Truist Financial Corp
|1.99%
|1/19/2023
Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (DJSASDT)
|Ticker
|Name
|Weight in the Index
|Expected Earnings Release
|RTX UN
|Raytheon Technologies Corp
|21.17%
|1/25/2023
|LMT UN
|Lockheed Martin Corp
|16.60%
|1/25/2023
|BA UN
|Boeing Co/The
|9.41%
|1/26/2023
|NOC UN
|Northrop Grumman Corp
|4.49%
|1/27/2023
|GD UN
|General Dynamics Corp
|4.47%
|1/26/2023
|TXT UN
|Textron Inc
|4.45%
|1/27/2023
|HWM UN
|Howmet Aerospace Inc
|4.27%
|2/2/2023
|TDG UN
|TransDigm Group Inc
|4.15%
|2/8/2023
|LHX UN
|L3Harris Technologies Inc
|3.83%
|1/31/2023
|AXON UW
|Axon Enterprise Inc
|3.52%
|2/24/2023
Index Descriptions
- S&P 500® Index (SPXT) – Standard & Poor’s® selects the stocks comprising the S&P 500® Index (SPXT) on the basis of market capitalization, financial viability of the company and the public float, liquidity and price of a company’s shares outstanding. The Index is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index.
- Financial Select Sector Index (IXMTR) – Provided by S&P Dow Jones Indices and includes securities of companies from the following industries: Banks; Thrifts & Mortgage Finance; Diversified Financial Services; Consumer Finance; Capital Markets; Insurance; and Mortgage Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs).
- Health Care Select Sector Index (IXVTR) – Provided by Standard & Poor’s and includes domestic companies from the healthcare sector, which includes the following industries: pharmaceuticals; health care equipment and supplies; health care providers and services; biotechnology; life sciences tools and services; and health care technology.
- Industrials Select Sector Index (IXITR) – Provided by S&P Dow Jones Indices and includes domestic companies from the industrials sector which includes the following industries: aerospace and defense; industrial conglomerates; marine; transportation infrastructure; machinery; road and rail; air freight and logistics; commercial services and supplies; professional services; electrical equipment; construction and engineering; trading companies and distributors; airlines; and building products.
- Real Estate Select Sector Index (IXRETR) – Provided by S&P Dow Jones Indices (the “Index Provider”) and includes securities of companies from the following industries: real estate management and development and real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), excluding mortgage REITs.
- Dow Jones Internet Composite Index (DJINETT) – Provided by S&P Dow Jones Indices and includes companies that generate at least 50% of their annual sales/revenue from the internet as determined by the Index Provider. Additionally, each stock must have a minimum of three months’ trading history and a three month average market capitalization of at least $100 million. The Index consists of 40 stocks from two different sectors, internet commerce and internet services
- S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index (SPSIBITR) – Provided by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC and includes domestic companies from the biotechnology industry. The Index is a modified equal – weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the biotechnology sub-industry based on the Global Industry Classification Standards (GICS).
- ICE Semiconductor Index (ICESEMIT) – A rules-based, modified float-adjusted market capitalization-weighted index that tracks the performance of the thirty largest U.S. listed semiconductor companies.
- Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (DJSHMBT) – Measures U.S companies in the home construction sector that provide a wide range of products and services related to homebuilding, including home construction and producers, sellers and suppliers of building materials, furnishings and fixtures and also home improvement retailers. The Index may include large-, mid- or small-capitalization companies.
- S&P Mid Cap 400® Index (SPTRMDCP) – Measures the performance of 400 mid-sized companies in the United States. The Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization-weighted index composed of liquid common stocks.
- Russell 2000® Index (RU20INTR) – Measures the performance of approximately 2,000 small-capitalization companies in the Russell 3000® Index, based on a combination of their market capitalization.
- Technology Select Sector Index (IXTTR) – Provided by S&P Dow Jones Indices and includes domestic companies from the technology sector which includes the following industries: computers and peripherals; software; diversified telecommunications services; communications equipment; semiconductors and semi-conductor equipment; internet software and services; IT services; electronic equipment, instruments and components; wireless telecommunication services; and office electronics.
- Energy Select Sector Index (IXETR) – Provided by S&P Dow Jones Indices and includes domestic companies from the energy sector which includes the following industries: oil, gas and consumable fuels; and energy equipment and services.
- Utilities Select Sector Index (IXUTR) – Provided by S&P Dow Jones Indices and includes domestic companies from the utilities sector which includes the following industries: electric utilities; multi-utilities; water utilities; independent power producers and energy trades; and gas utilities.
- S&P Transportation Select Industry FMC Capped Index (SPTSCUT) – Provided by S&P Dow Jones Indices and is designed to measure stocks in the S&P Total Market Index that are included in the GICS transportation sub-industry.
- S&P Retail Select Industry Index (SPSIRETR) – A modified equal-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the stocks comprising the S&P Total Market Index that are classified in the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) retail sub-industry.
- S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index (SPSIOPTR) – Provided by Standard & Poor’s Index Provider and includes domestic companies from the oil and gas exploration and production sub industry. The Index is a modified equal weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of a sub industry or group of sub industries determined based on the Global Industry Classification Standards (GICS).
- S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index (SPSIRBKT) -A modified equal-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the stocks comprising the S&P Total Market Index that are classified in the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) regional banks sub-industry.
- Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (DJSASDT) – Provided by Dow Jones U.S. Index (the “Index Provider”). The Index attempts to measure the performance of the aerospace and defense industry of the U.S. equity market. The Index Provider selects the stocks comprising the Index from the aerospace and defense sector on the basis of the float-adjusted, market capitalization-weight of each constituent. Aerospace companies include manufacturers, assemblers and distributors of aircraft and aircraft parts. Defense companies include producers of components and equipment for the defense industry, such as military aircraft, radar equipment and weapons.