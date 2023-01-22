Q4 2022 Earnings Calendar | ETF Trends

Editor’s note: Any and all references to time frames longer than one trading day are for purposes of market context only, and not recommendations of any holding time frame. Daily rebalancing ETFs are not meant to be held unmonitored for long periods. If you don’t have the resources, time or inclination to constantly monitor and manage your positions, leveraged and inverse ETFs are not for you.

The Most Important Earnings Season in Decades?

There’s no rest for the weary trader! Earnings season is back. Key financials will start to report Q4 earnings this month. Earnings for J.P. Morgan Chase and Wells Fargo, for example, are slated to be released around mid-month. According to the Fed, consumer credit grew at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 6.9% in October. If this continued in November and December, it bodes well for the banks. Asset managers and brokerages may likely get a bump from the performance of the stock market in Q4.

Here’s a list of announcement dates with related Leveraged & Inverse ETFs, week-by-week for 2022’s Q4 earnings season.

Q4 2022 Earnings Season – % of Each Index Reporting by Week

Source: Bloomberg Data Management Services

Figures represent percent of companies in each index expected to release earnings reports by week. Green shading identifies the week with the highest percentages. Index descriptions are provided at the end of the page. One cannot directly invest in an index.

S&P 500 Index (SPXT)

Ticker Name Weight in the Index Expected Earnings Release AAPL UW Apple Inc 6.32% 1/27/2023 MSFT UW Microsoft Corp 5.69% 1/25/2023 AMZN UW Amazon.com Inc 2.42% 2/3/2023 GOOGL UW Alphabet Inc 1.67% 2/1/2023 BRK/B UN Berkshire Hathaway Inc 1.67% 2/27/2023 GOOG UW Alphabet Inc 1.50% 2/1/2023 UNH UN UnitedHealth Group Inc 1.50% 1/13/2023 JNJ UN Johnson & Johnson 1.42% 1/24/2023 XOM UN Exxon Mobil Corp 1.34% 1/31/2023 NVDA UW NVIDIA Corp 1.30% 2/22/2023

S&P 500 High Beta Index (SP5HBIT)

Ticker Name Weight in the Index Expected Earnings Release NVDA UW NVIDIA Corp 1.72% 2/22/2023 ETSY UW Etsy Inc 1.70% 2/24/2023 CZR UW Caesars Entertainment Inc 1.48% 2/22/2023 AMD UW Advanced Micro Devices Inc 1.45% 2/1/2023 MPWR UW Monolithic Power Systems Inc 1.34% 2/10/2023 META UW Meta Platforms Inc 1.32% 2/2/2023 CDAY UN Ceridian HCM Holding Inc 1.28% 2/9/2023 CCL UN Carnival Corp 1.27% 12/21/2022 ON UW ON Semiconductor Corp 1.26% 2/7/2023 SEDG UW SolarEdge Technologies Inc 1.26% 2/15/2023

Financials Select Sector Index (IXMTR)

Ticker Name Weight in the Index Expected Earnings Release BRK/B UN Berkshire Hathaway Inc 14.69% 2/27/2023 JPM UN JPMorgan Chase & Co 10.29% 1/13/2023 BAC UN Bank of America Corp 6.02% 1/13/2023 WFC UN Wells Fargo & Co 4.25% 1/13/2023 GS UN Goldman Sachs Group Inc/The 3.20% 1/17/2023 SCHW UN Charles Schwab Corp/The 3.19% 1/18/2023 SPGI UN S&P Global Inc 3.15% 2/8/2023 MS UN Morgan Stanley 3.13% 1/17/2023 BLK UN BlackRock Inc 2.82% 1/13/2023 CB UN Chubb Ltd 2.40% 2/1/2023

Health Care Select Sector Index (IXVTR)

Ticker Name Weight in the Index Expected Earnings Release UNH UN UnitedHealth Group Inc 9.54% 1/13/2023 JNJ UN Johnson & Johnson 9.07% 1/24/2023 PFE UN Pfizer Inc 5.81% 2/8/2023 LLY UN Eli Lilly & Co 5.52% 2/2/2023 MRK UN Merck & Co Inc 5.44% 2/2/2023 TMO UN Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc 4.19% 2/2/2023 ABT UN Abbott Laboratories 3.68% 1/26/2023 DHR UN Danaher Corp 3.40% 1/27/2023 BMY UN Bristol-Myers Squibb Co 3.12% 2/2/2023 AMGN UW Amgen Inc 2.81% 2/7/2023

Industrials Select Sector Index (IXITR)

Ticker Name Weight in the Index Expected Earnings Release RTX UN Raytheon Technologies Corp 5.15% 1/25/2023 HON UW Honeywell International Inc 5.05% 2/3/2023 UPS UN United Parcel Service Inc 4.74% 1/31/2023 UNP UN Union Pacific Corp 4.67% 1/24/2023 CAT UN Caterpillar Inc 4.39% 1/27/2023 DE UN Deere & Co 4.25% 2/17/2023 LMT UN Lockheed Martin Corp 4.04% 1/25/2023 BA UN Boeing Co/The 3.69% 1/26/2023 GE UN General Electric Co 3.06% 1/30/2023 NOC UN Northrop Grumman Corp 2.75% 1/27/2023

Real Estate Select Sector Index (IXRETR)

Ticker Name Weight in the Index Expected Earnings Release PLD UN Prologis Inc 11.85% 1/19/2023 EQIX UW Equinix Inc 7.05% 2/16/2023 CCI UN Crown Castle Inc 6.67% 1/26/2023 PSA UN Public Storage 5.23% 2/22/2023 O UN Realty Income Corp 4.48% 2/22/2023 SPG UN Simon Property Group Inc 4.36% 2/7/2023 VICI UN VICI Properties Inc 3.67% 2/23/2023 WELL UN Welltower Inc 3.45% 2/15/2023 SBAC UW SBA Communications Corp 3.45% 2/28/2023 DLR UN Digital Realty Trust Inc 3.31% 2/17/2023

Dow Jones Internet Composite Index (DJINETT)

Ticker Name Weight in the Index Expected Earnings Release CSCO UW Cisco Systems Inc 6.33% 2/15/2023 NFLX UW Netflix Inc 5.89% 1/19/2023 META UW Meta Platforms Inc 5.87% 2/2/2023 GOOGL UW Alphabet Inc 5.05% 2/1/2023 CRM UN Salesforce Inc 4.64% 3/1/2023 GOOG UW Alphabet Inc 4.54% 2/1/2023 PYPL UW PayPal Holdings Inc 3.53% 2/1/2023 WDAY UW Workday Inc 3.15% 2/28/2023 ANET UN Arista Networks Inc 2.93% 2/14/2023 SNOW UN Snowflake Inc 2.87% 3/2/2023

S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index (SPSIBITR)

Ticker Name Weight in the Index Expected Earnings Release HZNP UW Horizon Therapeutics Plc 1.94% 3/1/2023 RXDX UW Prometheus Biosciences Inc 1.68% 3/9/2023 MRNA UW Moderna Inc 1.58% 2/24/2023 HALO UW Halozyme Therapeutics Inc 1.54% 2/22/2023 VCYT UQ Veracyte Inc 1.53% 2/28/2023 EXAS UR Exact Sciences Corp 1.53% 2/22/2023 GILD UW Gilead Sciences Inc 1.50% 2/1/2023 BIIB UW Biogen Inc 1.50% 2/3/2023 CLDX UR Celldex Therapeutics Inc 1.48% 2/28/2023 UTHR UW United Therapeutics Corp 1.39% 2/24/2023

ICE Semiconductor Index (ICESEMIT)

Ticker Name Weight in the Index Expected Earnings Release AVGO UW Broadcom Inc 9.39% 3/3/2023 NVDA UW NVIDIA Corp 8.48% 2/22/2023 TXN UW Texas Instruments Inc 8.33% 1/25/2023 QCOM UW QUALCOMM Inc 5.29% 2/2/2023 MCHP UW Microchip Technology Inc 4.73% 2/3/2023 KLAC UW KLA Corp 4.44% 1/27/2023 ASML UW ASML Holding NV 4.20% 1/25/2023 NXPI UW NXP Semiconductors NV 3.94% 1/30/2023 LRCX UW Lam Research Corp 3.93% 1/26/2023 ON UW ON Semiconductor Corp 3.84% 2/7/2023

Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (DJSHMBT)

Ticker Name Weight in the Index Expected Earnings Release DHI UN DR Horton Inc 16.65% 1/24/2023 LEN UN Lennar Corp 13.93% 3/16/2023 NVR UN NVR Inc 8.65% 2/1/2023 PHM UN PulteGroup Inc 6.31% 1/31/2023 HD UN Home Depot Inc/The 4.42% 2/21/2023 LOW UN Lowe’s Cos Inc 4.14% 2/28/2023 SHW UN Sherwin-Williams Co/The 4.12% 1/27/2023 TOL UN Toll Brothers Inc 3.19% 2/22/2023 BLD UN TopBuild Corp 3.05% 2/22/2023 TMHC UN Taylor Morrison Home Corp 2.05% 2/8/2023

S&P Mid Cap 400® Index (SPTRMDCP)

Ticker Name Weight in the Index Expected Earnings Release STLD UW Steel Dynamics Inc 0.84% 1/24/2023 FSLR UW First Solar Inc 0.75% 3/1/2023 FICO UN Fair Isaac Corp 0.73% 1/27/2023 FHN UN First Horizon Corp 0.63% 1/20/2023 RPM UN RPM International Inc 0.62% 1/5/2023 HUBB UN Hubbell Inc 0.61% 2/3/2023 CSL UN Carlisle Cos Inc 0.61% 2/10/2023 UTHR UW United Therapeutics Corp 0.60% 2/24/2023 RS UN Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co 0.58% 2/16/2023 TTC UN Toro Co/The 0.56% 12/21/2022

Russell 2000® Index (RU201NTR)

Ticker Name Weight in the Index Expected Earnings Release HALO UW Halozyme Therapeutics Inc 0.34% 2/22/2023 SWAV UW Shockwave Medical Inc 0.33% 2/17/2023 INSP UN Inspire Medical Systems Inc 0.31% 2/8/2023 EME UN EMCOR Group Inc 0.31% 2/24/2023 TXRH UW Texas Roadhouse Inc 0.29% 2/22/2023 IRDM UW Iridium Communications Inc 0.28% 2/17/2023 MTDR UN Matador Resources Co 0.27% 2/22/2023 SAIA UW Saia Inc 0.27% 2/2/2023 MUR UN Murphy Oil Corp 0.27% 1/27/2023 MUSA UN Murphy USA Inc 0.27% 2/2/2023

Technology Select Sector Index (IXTTR)

Ticker Name Weight in the Index Expected Earnings Release MSFT UW Microsoft Corp 22.43% 1/25/2023 NVDA UW NVIDIA Corp 5.10% 2/22/2023 V UN Visa Inc 4.11% 1/27/2023 MA UN Mastercard Inc 3.58% 1/27/2023 AVGO UW Broadcom Inc 2.73% 3/3/2023 CSCO UW Cisco Systems Inc 2.39% 2/15/2023 TXN UW Texas Instruments Inc 1.87% 1/25/2023 QCOM UW QUALCOMM Inc 1.57% 2/2/2023 CRM UN Salesforce Inc 1.56% 3/1/2023 IBM UN International Business Machines Corp 1.54% 1/25/2023

Energy Select Sector Index (IXETR)

Ticker Name Weight in the Index Expected Earnings Release XOM UN Exxon Mobil Corp 23.37% 1/31/2023 CVX UN Chevron Corp 19.70% 1/27/2023 SLB UN Schlumberger Ltd 5.12% 1/20/2023 EOG UN EOG Resources Inc 4.24% 2/24/2023 MPC UN Marathon Petroleum Corp 4.00% 2/2/2023 PXD UN Pioneer Natural Resources Co 3.84% 2/16/2023 PSX UN Phillips 66 3.55% 1/31/2023 OXY UN Occidental Petroleum Corp 3.42% 2/24/2023 VLO UN Valero Energy Corp 3.41% 1/26/2023 WMB UN Williams Cos Inc/The 2.92% 2/21/2023

Utilities Select Sector Index (IXUTR)

Ticker Name Weight in the Index Expected Earnings Release NEE UN NextEra Energy Inc 16.40% 1/25/2023 DUK UN Duke Energy Corp 7.66% 2/10/2023 SO UN Southern Co/The 7.30% 2/17/2023 SRE UN Sempra Energy 4.93% 2/24/2023 D UN Dominion Energy Inc 4.82% 2/10/2023 EXC UW Exelon Corp 4.06% 2/24/2023 XEL UW Xcel Energy Inc 3.77% 1/27/2023 ED UN Consolidated Edison Inc 3.35% 2/17/2023 WEC UN WEC Energy Group Inc 2.98% 2/2/2023 PEG UN Public Service Enterprise Group Inc 2.92% 2/24/2023

S&P Transportation Select Industry FMC Capped Index (SPTSCUT)

Ticker Name Weight in the Index Expected Earnings Release UPS UN United Parcel Service Inc 18.43% 1/31/2023 UNP UN Union Pacific Corp 18.18% 1/24/2023 CSX UW CSX Corp 6.87% 1/20/2023 ODFL UW Old Dominion Freight Line Inc 5.23% 2/2/2023 NSC UN Norfolk Southern Corp 4.83% 1/26/2023 LUV UN Southwest Airlines Co 4.21% 1/26/2023 UBER UN Uber Technologies Inc 4.11% 2/9/2023 DAL UN Delta Air Lines Inc 4.07% 1/13/2023 FDX UN FedEx Corp 4.03% 12/20/2022 EXPD UW Expeditors International of Washington Inc 3.38% 2/21/2023

S&P Retail Select Industry Index (SPSIRETR)

Ticker Name Weight in the Index Expected Earnings Release AEO UN American Eagle Outfitters Inc 1.65% 3/2/2023 ANF UN Abercrombie & Fitch Co 1.61% 3/2/2023 GPS UN Gap Inc/The 1.58% 3/3/2023 BKE UN Buckle Inc/The 1.56% 3/10/2023 BURL UN Burlington Stores Inc 1.51% 3/3/2023 FIVE UW Five Below Inc 1.48% 3/30/2023 ROST UW Ross Stores Inc 1.46% 3/1/2023 ODP UW ODP Corp/The 1.43% 2/23/2023 URBN UW Urban Outfitters Inc 1.43% 3/1/2023 TJX UN TJX Cos Inc/The 1.41% 2/22/2023

S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index (SPSIOPTR)

Ticker Name Weight in the Index Expected Earnings Release TPL UN Texas Pacific Land Corp 3.15% 2/23/2023 PSX UN Phillips 66 2.52% 1/31/2023 PBF UN PBF Energy Inc 2.43% 2/10/2023 MPC UN Marathon Petroleum Corp 2.41% 2/2/2023 XOM UN Exxon Mobil Corp 2.40% 1/31/2023 PR UN Permian Resources Corp 2.39% 2/23/2023 HES UN Hess Corp 2.38% 1/26/2023 CVX UN Chevron Corp 2.34% 1/27/2023 VLO UN Valero Energy Corp 2.29% 1/26/2023 MUR UN Murphy Oil Corp 2.29% 1/27/2023

S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index (SPSIRBKT)

Ticker Name Weight in the Index Expected Earnings Release FHN UN First Horizon Corp 2.45% 1/20/2023 CFG UN Citizens Financial Group Inc 2.33% 1/17/2023 HBAN UW Huntington Bancshares Inc/OH 2.24% 1/20/2023 RF UN Regions Financial Corp 2.18% 1/20/2023 PNC UN PNC Financial Services Group Inc/The 2.14% 1/18/2023 KEY UN KeyCorp 2.09% 1/19/2023 FITB UW Fifth Third Bancorp 2.07% 1/19/2023 FCNCA UW First Citizens BancShares Inc/NC 2.03% 1/26/2023 WBS UN Webster Financial Corp 2.01% 1/20/2023 TFC UN Truist Financial Corp 1.99% 1/19/2023

Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (DJSASDT)

Ticker Name Weight in the Index Expected Earnings Release RTX UN Raytheon Technologies Corp 21.17% 1/25/2023 LMT UN Lockheed Martin Corp 16.60% 1/25/2023 BA UN Boeing Co/The 9.41% 1/26/2023 NOC UN Northrop Grumman Corp 4.49% 1/27/2023 GD UN General Dynamics Corp 4.47% 1/26/2023 TXT UN Textron Inc 4.45% 1/27/2023 HWM UN Howmet Aerospace Inc 4.27% 2/2/2023 TDG UN TransDigm Group Inc 4.15% 2/8/2023 LHX UN L3Harris Technologies Inc 3.83% 1/31/2023 AXON UW Axon Enterprise Inc 3.52% 2/24/2023

published Originally12 January 2023.

Leveraged & Inverse Channel

Index Descriptions

S&P 500® Index (SPXT) – Standard & Poor’s® selects the stocks comprising the S&P 500® Index (SPXT) on the basis of market capitalization, financial viability of the company and the public float, liquidity and price of a company’s shares outstanding. The Index is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index.

Financial Select Sector Index (IXMTR) – Provided by S&P Dow Jones Indices and includes securities of companies from the following industries: Banks; Thrifts & Mortgage Finance; Diversified Financial Services; Consumer Finance; Capital Markets; Insurance; and Mortgage Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs).

Health Care Select Sector Index (IXVTR) – Provided by Standard & Poor’s and includes domestic companies from the healthcare sector, which includes the following industries: pharmaceuticals; health care equipment and supplies; health care providers and services; biotechnology; life sciences tools and services; and health care technology.

Industrials Select Sector Index (IXITR) – Provided by S&P Dow Jones Indices and includes domestic companies from the industrials sector which includes the following industries: aerospace and defense; industrial conglomerates; marine; transportation infrastructure; machinery; road and rail; air freight and logistics; commercial services and supplies; professional services; electrical equipment; construction and engineering; trading companies and distributors; airlines; and building products.

Real Estate Select Sector Index (IXRETR) – Provided by S&P Dow Jones Indices (the “Index Provider”) and includes securities of companies from the following industries: real estate management and development and real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), excluding mortgage REITs.

Dow Jones Internet Composite Index (DJINETT) – Provided by S&P Dow Jones Indices and includes companies that generate at least 50% of their annual sales/revenue from the internet as determined by the Index Provider. Additionally, each stock must have a minimum of three months’ trading history and a three month average market capitalization of at least $100 million. The Index consists of 40 stocks from two different sectors, internet commerce and internet services

S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index (SPSIBITR) – Provided by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC and includes domestic companies from the biotechnology industry. The Index is a modified equal – weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the biotechnology sub-industry based on the Global Industry Classification Standards (GICS).

ICE Semiconductor Index (ICESEMIT) – A rules-based, modified float-adjusted market capitalization-weighted index that tracks the performance of the thirty largest U.S. listed semiconductor companies.

Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (DJSHMBT) – Measures U.S companies in the home construction sector that provide a wide range of products and services related to homebuilding, including home construction and producers, sellers and suppliers of building materials, furnishings and fixtures and also home improvement retailers. The Index may include large-, mid- or small-capitalization companies.

S&P Mid Cap 400® Index (SPTRMDCP) – Measures the performance of 400 mid-sized companies in the United States. The Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization-weighted index composed of liquid common stocks.

Russell 2000® Index (RU20INTR) – Measures the performance of approximately 2,000 small-capitalization companies in the Russell 3000® Index, based on a combination of their market capitalization.

Technology Select Sector Index (IXTTR) – Provided by S&P Dow Jones Indices and includes domestic companies from the technology sector which includes the following industries: computers and peripherals; software; diversified telecommunications services; communications equipment; semiconductors and semi-conductor equipment; internet software and services; IT services; electronic equipment, instruments and components; wireless telecommunication services; and office electronics.

Energy Select Sector Index (IXETR) – Provided by S&P Dow Jones Indices and includes domestic companies from the energy sector which includes the following industries: oil, gas and consumable fuels; and energy equipment and services.

Utilities Select Sector Index (IXUTR) – Provided by S&P Dow Jones Indices and includes domestic companies from the utilities sector which includes the following industries: electric utilities; multi-utilities; water utilities; independent power producers and energy trades; and gas utilities.

S&P Transportation Select Industry FMC Capped Index (SPTSCUT) – Provided by S&P Dow Jones Indices and is designed to measure stocks in the S&P Total Market Index that are included in the GICS transportation sub-industry.

S&P Retail Select Industry Index (SPSIRETR) – A modified equal-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the stocks comprising the S&P Total Market Index that are classified in the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) retail sub-industry.

S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index (SPSIOPTR) – Provided by Standard & Poor’s Index Provider and includes domestic companies from the oil and gas exploration and production sub industry. The Index is a modified equal weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of a sub industry or group of sub industries determined based on the Global Industry Classification Standards (GICS).

S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index (SPSIRBKT) -A modified equal-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the stocks comprising the S&P Total Market Index that are classified in the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) regional banks sub-industry.