Momentum Still Firmly Behind Mexico’s Growing Economy

There are a plethora of trading opportunities in emerging markets (EM) aside from China. For example, there’s a compelling case to get exposure to Latin America, Mexico in particular, given its growing economy despite demanding conditions in recent times.

The rate-hiking cycle the past few years has been applying downward pressure on EM assets overall. The performance of emerging markets assets is typically tied to local currencies, so a strong greenback amid rate hikes isn’t conducive to strength in EM.

However, the recent rate pause by the U.S. Federal Reserve is bringing optimism back in EM assets. With rate cuts anticipated for 2024, once the U.S. Federal Reserve starts to back off from its tight monetary policy and the dollar eases, emerging market assets could potentially flourish. That said, there are still opportunities to take advantage of EM countries, such as Mexico.

Looking specifically at GDP, Mexico presents the second largest economy in Latin America. Traders who wan to play short-term opportunities in the country could consider the Direxion Daily MSCI Mexico Bull 3X Shares (MEXX), which is up over 60% for the year.