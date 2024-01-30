Microsoft, Apple Reach $3 Trillion Club While Tesla Falters

The “Magnificent Seven” were at the forefront of 2023’s market rally, but the same leader board has done some shifting to start 2024. After an earnings miss, the stock of Tesla faltered, while peers like Microsoft and Apple continue to see higher heights, reaching the $3 trillion club.

Slowing growth of electric car sales put a dent in Tesla’s market cap recently. Growth prospects appear bleak after the electric automaker predicted a 50% annual growth rate that turned out to be 12% lower than anticipated.

“As someone who was among the first to vocalize the Magnificent Seven rubric, I officially acknowledge now that there are only six left,” said CNBC’s Jim Cramer.

Cramer was more upbeat for the prospects of Tesla’s “Magnificent Seven” peers, particularly names like Microsoft and Apple. Big tech’s dominance could continue to spill over into this year as the S&P 500 continues to climb to new highs. With the theme of artificial intelligence (AI) continuing to make headlines, Microsoft and Apple can stand to benefit as more consumers integrate AI into day-to-day activities.

As referenced in a Quartz report, Microsoft and Apple are in positive territory, while Tesla languishes. At the top of the heap since the end of last year is Nvidia, which, as mentioned, is benefiting from the ongoing strength of the AI theme.

Single-stock exchange-traded funds can allow traders to add leverage to their bullish notions. They can use “Magnificent Seven” names with funds like the Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 1.5X Shares (NVDU), the Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares (MSFU), and the Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 1.5X (AAPU).

The Bull and Bear Side of Tesla

Bearish opportunities abound for Tesla’s stock in its recent form, which opens opportunities in the Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (TSLS). Not all analysts are predicting doom and gloom for Tesla. Some still think there’s growth to be had given the current macroeconomic conditions and the fact that the company managed to maintain growth while still churning out a profit.

“[… He] may not be growing 50% a year as the company thought,” said Baron Focused Growth Fund Manager David Baron. But he noted that “this year in a tough environment he’s still growing volume by 15% to 20% per year and making us $7,000 per car of gross profit.”

That said, traders who see the recent pullback as an opportune time to buy into Tesla’s stock can also take the opposite side of TSLS. For a return to bullishness, they can use the Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (TSLL).

