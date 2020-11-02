Inverse Stock ETFs Outperform As Stock Indexes Test September Lows

Stocks continued to struggle on Friday, making inverse ETFs a solid play recently, as investors digested a challenging week of trading that included a spike in coronavirus cases globally, a breakdown in fiscal stimulus talks, and a contentious upcoming presidential election.

With new coronavirus cases reaching an all-time high this week in the U.S., according to data from Johns Hopkins University, stock tumbled from their mid-month bounce, to mark a nearly 10% correction from the recent all-time highs in the S&P 500. Meanwhile, Germany and France announced new lockdown measures to stem the dissemination of Covid-19.

“Massive policy stimulus, positive medical developments and high hopes for a return to pre-pandemic economic activity levels have provided a solid boost to equity markets,” strategists at MRB Partners wrote in a note. “However, mounting new economic restrictions, particularly in Europe, despite being forecastable and in lagged response to the re-acceleration in COVID-19 infections, only caught investors’ attention this week, triggering sharp losses.”

While major stock index ETFs like the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA), SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), and the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) lost considerable ground on the week however, inverse ETFs investors were rewarded for their allocations.

The ProShares Short S&P 500 (SH) gained almost 1% Friday, and even more throughout the week, while the other major indexes plummeted. Another highly leveraged ETF for savvy investors, the Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (SPXS) rallied 3.40% Friday, catalyzed by its triple leverage.

Traders and investors had been confident that a stimulus deal would come to fruition prior to the election, as some recent data reveals that the economic recovery could suffer without more support. A lack of a deal has helped to drive markets lower, bolstering inverse ETFs as a consequence.