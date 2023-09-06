As Inflation Cools, Get Triple Leverage on Latin America

Central banks in Latin America have already started to reduce interest rates as inflation numbers start to cool. This should open up trading opportunities.

“When global inflation surged in 2021, many of Latin America’s central bankers were the first to raise interest rates, moving months before the Federal Reserve began tightening,” the Wall Street Journal reported, noting that the region is all too familiar with high inflation as it “topped 3,000% in some countries in the 1980s, central-bank economists from Brasília to Lima to Mexico City knew all too well the damage that soaring prices could cause.”

However, when it comes to central bank action, this is where the region comes out ahead. To counter inflation, central banks have already started to cut rates. This effectively loosens monetary policy as high prices start to fall.