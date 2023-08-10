Hedge Fund Titan on the Short Side of Long-Term Bonds

According to a Wall Street Journal report, Ackman is “short the 30-year Treasury bond, in a bet that long-term inflation will settle closer to 3% than the Federal Reserve’s target of 2%.” The full X post is as follows:

I have been surprised how low US long-term rates have remained in light of structural changes that are likely to lead to higher levels of long-term inflation including de-globalization, higher defense costs, the energy transition, growing entitlements, and the greater bargaining… — Bill Ackman (@BillAckman) August 3, 2023

Ackman’s strategy does not stop at simply shorting long-term bonds, but rather playing prices on options. He noted that long-term bond prices can re-adjust in weeklong timeframes based on historical reference.

“We implement these hedges by purchasing options rather than shorting bonds outright,” Ackman added. “There are many times in history where the bond market reprices the long end of the curve in a matter of weeks, and this seems like one of those times.”