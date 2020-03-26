Google’s Latest AI Tech Helps Robots From Bumping into Humans

What’s worse than bumping into your co-worker with coffee-in-hand? Maybe bumping into a roaming robot, but Google and the University of California, Berkely researchers are using artificial intelligence to help avoid this embarrassing scenario.

Per a Venture Beat article, “autonomous robot navigation has the potential to enable many critical robot applications, from service robots that deliver food and medicine to logistical and search robots for rescue missions. In these applications, it’s imperative for robots to work safely among humans and to adjust their movements based on observed human behavior. For example, if a person is turning left, the robot should pass the human to the right to avoid cutting them off, and when a person is moving in the same direction as the robot, the robot should maintain a safe distance between itself and the person.”

Advancements in artificial technology will, in turn, help advance the robotics industry in tow.

The trend towards robotics technology looks favorable, and it would serve traders best to capitalize on this move to robotics with ETFs like the Robotics & AI Bull 3X ETF (NYSEArca: UBOT).

Traders looking to capitalize on the move to robotics can use UBOT as a tool. UBOT seeks daily investment results equal to 300 percent of the daily performance of the Indxx Global Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Thematic Index, which is designed to provide exposure to exchange-listed companies in developed markets that are expected to benefit from the adoption and utilization of robotics and/or artificial intelligence.

The robotics space is certainly in a push-pull dichotomy of investors capitalizing on the latest in disruptive technology, while at the same time, getting push back from those threatened by the wider adoption of robots. The fears are warranted given that robotics technology has the capacity to supplant human jobs.

Key characteristics of UBOT:

The Indxx Global Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Thematic Index (IBOTZNT) is designed to provide exposure to exchange-listed companies in developed markets that are expected to benefit from the adoption and utilization of robotics and/or artificial intelligence, including companies involved in developing industrial robots and production systems, automated inventory management, unmanned vehicles, voice/image/text recognition, and medical robots or robotic instruments, as determined by the index provider, Indxx.

Companies must have a minimum market capitalization of $100million and a minimum average daily turnover for the last 6 months greater than, or equal to, $2 million in order to be eligible for inclusion in the Index.

