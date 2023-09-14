Direxion Lists Nvidia Single Stock Leveraged and Inverse ETFs

Direxion today launched the Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 1.5X Shares (NVDU) and the Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares (NVDD). The ETFs let investors obtain magnified, or inverse, exposure to the daily performance of the common stock of Nvidia Corp. Both funds are listed on the Nasdaq.

“At the forefront of the AI craze, Nvidia has become a bellwether for both the semiconductor space and broader technology sector,” said Direxion’s managing director and head of distribution and alternatives Edward Egilinsky. “The ability to trade NVDU or NVDD is one way for traders to respond tactically to potential company events and market sentiment, regardless of the stock’s direction.”

Trading Tools For High Risk Tolerance

Direxion’s pairs of single stock leveraged and inverse ETFs are meant to be used for short-term trading purposes. They shouldn’t be viewed as buy and hold investments, but rather trading tools for traders with a high-risk tolerance. In addition, these ETFs track the price of a single stock rather than an index, eliminating the benefits of diversification.

“As the AI sector continues to drive tech markets, we felt now was the ideal time to launch the NVDU and NVDD pair to serve as valuable tools for traders navigating this volatile market,” Egilinsky added. “Since the approval and launch of Direxion’s suite of single-stock ETFs, the interest in these trading products continues to grow. This new pair is an exciting game changer for those who want to take more risk on the AI trade.”

Direxion’s leveraged and inverse ETFs are intended only for investors with an in-depth understanding of the risks associated with seeking leveraged investment results. They’re also designed for investors who plan to actively monitor and manage their positions.