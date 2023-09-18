Despite High Yields, Overseas Investors Were Fans of Treasurys

Rising interest rates have been great for yield seekers in fixed income, but for bullish bond investors, it’s been the opposite. However, overseas investors are sensing opportunities with the current low prices, especially in Treasury notes.

In a recent MarketWatch article, global investment firm Morgan Stanley reaffirmed its bullish stance on Treasury bonds. Given that yields move conversely with prices, rising interest rates have been pushing yields higher, which may seem like bearish plays in notes should be the default play.

“We stand alone, with conviction, telling investors to buy government bonds, despite incessant selling and weak price action, driven by backward looking and — in our view — questionable narratives,” the firm said in the aforementioned MarketWatch article. However, it also noted that foreign investors have actually piled into U.S. government bonds amid the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy tightening.

The chart below, included in the article, highlights how the rest of the world has been adding to their U.S. bond portfolio, while domestically the majority may be doing otherwise. According to the article, “the Fed’s financial accounts report showed that far from selling, overseas investors bought more Treasurys last quarter than in any quarter but one going back a decade.”