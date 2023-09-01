Critical Minerals Race Should Prop Up This Clean Energy ETF

The global race to obtaining critical minerals should only rise as the reliance on clean energy technology increases. China, in particular, has been ambitious with mergers and acquisitions that would only shore up its critical minerals resources.

In recent years, many countries have been aligning themselves with each other in this critical minerals race, forming key partnerships where certain countries are abundant in critical minerals supply. However, it’s been led by China, according to data from S&P Global.

“Although many countries — including the United States — are increasingly aware of these minerals’ importance, S&P analysts noted that it is China that has been the most active in these pursuits,” MINING.com explained. “This is evident in the number of mergers and acquisitions involving Chinese firms.”

S&P Global data revealed China’s recent acquisitions of lithium assets by mining companies and producers since 2018. Lithium is a key element in developing batteries for electric vehicles. The rise of lithium prices have also been coinciding with the increased mergers and acquisitions activity in the past five years.

Although China is currently facing stagnant economic growth, the demand for critical minerals shouldn’t stumble with the general economy. S&P Global doesn’t foresee China’s a lull in mergers and acquisitions activity as China looks to right its economic ship with government stimulus measures.

“Although demand from downstream EV markets has softened recently on slowing global growth, we expect interest in these minerals to persist and acquisitions to continue as firms across related industries grapple with supply security and cost volatility,” S&P said.

