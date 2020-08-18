Coronavirus Concerns Keep Weighing Down Treasury Yields

The Covid-19 pandemic continues to be the proverbial thorn in everybody’s side unless you’re bullish on bond prices and bearish on yields. The uncertainty of the pandemic continues to rain a heavy dose of uncertainty on the capital markets, which is weighing down Treasury yields.

“U.S. government debt prices were higher Monday morning as the U.S. coronavirus death toll passed 170,000, while House lawmakers were called back to Washington amid a standoff on Postal Service funding,” a CNBC report noted during Monday’s trading session. “The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was lower at 0.676% and the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was down at 1.415%. Yields move inversely to prices.”

30 Year Treasury Rate data by YCharts

It will be interesting to see how bond prices respond as flu season gets closer.

“Figures released over the weekend showed that 733,000 people were tested for Covid-19 daily in August, versus 750,000 in July, with the U.S. having recorded more than 5.4 million cases and flu season imminent,” the report added.

As these events unfold, here are four ETFs short-term traders can use for Treasurys:

Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares (NYSEArca: TMF): seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the daily performance of the ICE U.S. Treasury 20+ Year Bond Index. The index is a market value weighted index that includes publicly issued U.S. Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of greater than 20 years. Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3X ETF (NYSEArca: TMV): seeks daily investment results before fees and expenses of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the daily performance of the ICE U.S. Treasury 20+ Year Bond Index. The index is a market value weighted index that includes publicly issued U.S. Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of greater than 20 years. Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares (NYSEArca: TYD): seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the daily performance of the ICE U.S. Treasury 7-10 Year Bond Index. The index is a market value weighted index that includes publicly issued U.S. Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of greater than seven years and less than or equal to ten years. Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bear 3X Shares (NYSEArca: TYO): seeks daily investment results before fees and expenses of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the daily performance of the ICE U.S. Treasury 7-10 Year Bond Index. The index is a market value weighted index that includes publicly issued U.S. Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of greater than seven years and less than or equal to ten years.

