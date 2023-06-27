Can Leveraged and Inverse ETFs for NVIDIA Rival Tesla?

As artificial intelligence (AI) continues gaining traction in various industries, investors are increasingly turning to companies specializing in this field. One such company is NVIDIA Corporation, a leader in the AI industry. With the growing interest in AI, it’s no surprise that investors are looking for ways to gain exposure to NVIDIA, including through leveraged and inverse ETFs.

NVIDIA Leveraged and Inverse ETF

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NVDL) offers leveraged exposure to NVIDIA Corporation. The fund was launched on December 13, 2022. Since then, the fund has delivered impressive returns, with a YTD return of 349.39%, a three-month return of 91.89%, and a one-month return of 53.51%. Furthermore, the fund has seen significant net inflows of $60.87 million over the past six months. This indicates that investors are taking notice of its strong performance. However, it’s important to note that these types of funds are highly volatile. They also carry a higher level of risk, so investors should exercise caution.

Despite the risks inherent in leveraged ETFs, the success of NVDL has not gone unnoticed, especially by companies like Direxion, which is a leading player in the single-stock ETF market. Among Direxion’s roster of successful funds is the Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (TSLL), which has attracted significant investor interest. The company recently filed for a fund that would track NVIDIA stock. The proposed Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 1.5X Shares would offer investors leveraged exposure to NVIDIA, similar to NVDL.

As the demand for leveraged and inverse ETFs continues to grow, it’s possible that we will see more funds offering exposure to NVIDIA. As well as other AI companies in the future. If NVIDIA leveraged and inverse ETFs continue to grow and populate, they could end up rivaling Tesla in this space. Tesla has built a formidable presence in the inverse and leveraged ETF space. The company currently has seven leveraged and inverse ETFs tracking its performance. These funds have amassed a billion dollars in assets, propelling Tesla to a leadership position in this market. However, as the demand for AI and related technologies continues to increase, NVIDIA could potentially challenge Tesla’s dominance in this space.

Investors should consider the potential benefits and risks of investing in single-stock ETFs before making any investment decisions. These funds are not suitable for all investors and should only be considered by those with a high-risk tolerance.

Advantages of Single-Stock ETFs

One of the main advantages of single-stock ETFs is that they offer investors exposure to a single company’s stock without having to purchase individual shares. Investing in a company that is expected to perform well in the future can be a cost-effective way to invest. Due to the increasing demand and interest in AI, NVIDIA has seen significant growth over the past few years. As a result, the company’s stock price has also increased, making it an attractive option for investors. With the growing interest in AI, NVIDIA is well-positioned to continue its growth trajectory. However, investors should keep in mind that a variety of factors can influence the stock price. Factors include competition, industry trends, and economic conditions. As such, investing in single-stock ETFs should be done with caution and only after conducting thorough research.

The recent launch of NVDL and the potential launch of the Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 1.5X Shares highlights the growing interest in leveraged and inverse ETFs for NVIDIA. As the demand for AI continues to grow, it’s likely that more investors will look to gain exposure to companies like NVIDIA through ETFs. While these funds offer the potential for high returns, they also come with a higher level of risk. As such, investors should carefully consider the potential benefits and risks of investing in these funds before making any investment decisions.

