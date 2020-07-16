Bullishness Among Gold Market Timers Is Reaching Higher Heights

The gold bulls are running, but will they eventually outpace themselves? A recent MarketWatch report noted that bullishness among gold’s most staunch supporters is reaching higher heights, which isn’t always a good thing.

“A big test for contrarian analysis is brewing in the gold pits,” the report said. “That’s because bullishness among gold market timers has rarely been higher than it is today. Since 2000, which is when I began tracking the average recommended exposure level among such timers, optimism about gold was higher on just 0.7% of the trading sessions.”

“Historically gold and gold-related investments have on average performed markedly better when the gold timers were far more skeptical of the yellow metal,” the report added. “This in turn suggests that the gold bulls need to be patient in their expectation that gold will soar in the next couple of weeks to a new all-time high. That record high is close to $1,900 per ounce.”

Click here for the full analysis.