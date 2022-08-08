Are Semiconductors Set to Soar? | ETF Trends

Editor’s note: Any and all references to timeframes longer than one trading day are for purposes of market context only, and not recommendations of any holding timeframe. Daily rebalancing ETFs are not meant to be held unmonitored for long periods. If you don’t have the resources, time or inclination to constantly monitor and manage your positions, leveraged ETFs are not for you.

The semiconductor sector is an integral component to the economy. As automation becomes more widespread, the demand for computer chips is set to remain elevated. However, this strong demand hasn’t stopped the sector from experiencing a sharp correction in the past several months. Another key feature of semiconductors are their tendency to behave as a leading indicator for stocks. In other words, it’s not unusual to see growth-related sectors peak and bottom out before the broader market. This makes chips a sector to always monitor closely.

Is there Gain after the Pain?

Semiconductors have been a secular-leading sector since late-2008. Their outperformance hasn’t gone unnoticed, and it became a favorite of many traders and investors over the years. However, the sector’s drawdown in 2022 has been its worst in over a decade. The pain in semiconductors was only exacerbated by the chip shortage over the past year, as producers were unable to source the required materials due to supply chain constraints. But what was a shortage could soon turn into a supply glut, as chip factories race to catch up with pent-up demand. Once these orders are satisfied though, could the industry face a period of lackluster demand? For traders that remain keen on the bearish case for semiconductors, Direxion offers the Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x Shares (Ticker: SOXS) fund, which seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the ICE Semiconductor Index.

Below is a daily chart of SOXS as of July 28, 2022.

Semiconductor Story: So Bad That it’s Got to Get Good?

Given the market’s tendency to discount future events, we must consider that all of the negative impacts due to supply and demand dynamics have run their course within the semiconductor sector. Congress recently passed the CHIPS Act, which is set to subsidize U.S.-made semiconductor chips. This could turn into a boon for the sector, and perhaps even present an opportunity for bulls. For traders keen on the bullish outlook, Direxion’s Daily Semiconductor Bull 3x Shares (Ticker: SOXL) fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the performance of the ICE Semiconductor Index. Some of the funds significant holdings include Advanced Micro Devices (Ticker: AMD), Broadcom (Ticker: AVGO), Intel (Ticker: INTC), and Texas Instruments (Ticker: TXN). Since these are all U.S.-based chip manufacturers, they are likely to be direct beneficiaries of these new subsidies.

Below is a daily chart of SOXL as of July 28, 2022.

Although earnings season is well underway, there are several key semiconductor names in the ICE Semiconductor Index that are scheduled to announce earnings in August and September:

Additional Growth-Related Opportunities

Betting on semiconductors exclusively does come with some concentration risk. For traders looking for more broad-based opportunities, Direxion’s Daily Technology Bull 3x Shares (Ticker: TECL) and the Daily Technology Bear 3x Shares (Ticker: TECS), offers traders 300% of the daily upside and downside in the Technology Select Sector Index. There are also ways to play other, more specific segments within tech. These include the Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x Shares (Ticker: CLDL) and the Daily Cloud Computing Bear 2x Shares (Ticker: CLDS) funds, which track 200% of the daily upside and downside in the Indxx USA Cloud Computing Index. There’s also a Daily Robotics, Artificial Intelligence & Automation Index Bull 2x Shares (Ticker: UBOT) fund, which tracks 200% of the daily upside in the Indxx Global Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Thematic Index.

