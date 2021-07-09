An Economic Rebound Benefits the 5G Rollout

As the 5G rollout continues, one trading opportunity to look to is the Direxion Daily 5G Communications Bull 2X Shares (TENG).

A sustained return to open venues, such as stadiums and other large city areas where crowds gather, could be a major catalyst for 5G. Wireless providers are hoping to build out infrastructure after the pandemic delayed the construction of these service networks.

“We see people coming back to urban places” said Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg. “We see them coming back to stadiums.”

“We have three business cases, all of them are start happening big time right now and into next year,” Vestberg told CNBC.

The BlueStar® 5G Communications Index that TENG tracks provides exposure to companies whose products and services are economically tied to the market’s adoption of 5G networking and communication technologies.

The 5G Rollout

TENG gives investors 200% exposure to its index, which can help supercharge gains or amplify losses. However, if the 5G continues its current pace, look more strength to continue through the second half of 2021.

“5G wireless has been developing since 2019, with Verizon and rival AT&T spending billions just this year to buy key airwaves for running the service,” a CNBC report said. “Covid accelerated the transition to 5G, which is still in its early stages, Sylvia Jablonski, chief investment officer at Defiance ETFs, told CNBC in March.”

“The rollout of 5G coupled with the return of the post-pandemic economy has shifted customer usage patterns as people use wireless ‘much more in different places than before,’ Vestberg said, stressing that foot traffic and urban movement is also returning to normal levels as stores reopen,” the CNBC report added.

In the meantime, wireless providers are looking to expand their 5G customer bases. Verizon is looking to add its 5G C-band spectrum network in early 2022.

“I think we have a great strategy, which is built on network service. We use our network, we use the platforms and the brand, and that’s how actually we can grow,” Vestberg added.

