AI Investment Theme Extending Beyond U.S. Borders

There’s no question that artificial intelligence (AI) has been one of the prevailing themes in the 2024 market rally. This has only expanded from last year. Now it appears Wall Street’s giants are looking for other AI opportunities. They are heading outside U.S. borders as firms look for the next big AI thing overseas.

One of the prime locations to search for AI opportunities is in emerging markets (EM). With looming interest rate cuts, broad EM assets present a prime opportunity for growth in the coming years. However, when you add the additional catalyst of AI, the next AI opportunity in EM could be even more appealing.

“Some of the world’s biggest money managers are searching for the next wave of artificial intelligence winners beyond the US,” Bloomberg reported. “At a time when the global euphoria about AI has propelled a three-fold surge in Nvidia Corp. and a 50% jump in a key US index for semiconductor manufacturers in less than a year, investors are pointing toward emerging markets for better value and a bigger pool of options.”

