Top Performing Leveraged/Inverse ETFs: 03/27/2022

Top Performing Levered/Inverse ETFs Last Week
These were last week’s top-performing leveraged and inverse ETFs. Note that because of leverage, these kinds of funds can move quickly. Always do your homework.
|Ticker
|Name
|1 Week Return
|(MJXL)
|ETFMG 2X Daily Alternative Harvest ETF
|34.65%
|(BOIL )
|ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas
|27.40%
|(OILU )
|MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN
|26.07%
|(GUSH )
|Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X Shares
|23.27%
|(NRGU)
|MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3X Leveraged ETN
|20.09%
|(UBR )
|ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil Capped
|18.89%
|(BRZU )
|Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares
|18.31%
|(DIG )
|ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas
|15.99%
|(ERX )
|Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2X Shares
|15.51%
|(UCO )
|ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil
|11.66%
1. MJXL – ETFMG 2X Daily Alternative Harvest ETF
MJXL provides 2x daily leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of cannabis firms located globally, topped the list of top-performing levered ETFs with weekly returns of ~35%. Cannabis ETFs gained on hopes of federal legalization.
2. BOIL – ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas
BOIL, the natural gas ETF was one of the top-performing levered ETFs gaining ~27% in the last week. Natural gas prices continue to gain amid rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine and as several western countries imposed sanctions on Russia. Natural gas prices also got a boost from declining inventories as expected as well as cooler weather conditions.
3. OILU – MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN
The OILU ETF, which provides 3x daily leveraged exposure to an index of US firms involved in oil and gas exploration and production featured on the top-performing leveraged ETFs list, amid Russian sanctions, tight supply concerns as well as stable demand conditions.
4. GUSH – Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X Shares
GUSH, was another oil & gas exploration and production ETF that made it to the list from growing supply concerns.
5. NRGU – MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3X Leveraged ETN
NRGU which tracks three times the performance of an index of US Oil & Gas companies topped the weekly list returning ~20%. The energy sector gained more than 1% in the last five days.
6. UBR – ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil Capped
UBR, which offers 2x daily long leverage to the MSCI Brazil Index was one of the top-performing levered ETFs as the country witnessed improved commodity prices and as investors focus on investing in Brazil, India, and China markets from the erstwhile BRIC investing.
7. BRZU – Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares
BRZU which provides 2x daily leveraged exposure to an index of large and mid-cap Brazilian companies also made it to the list.
8. DIG – ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas
DIG, ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas ETF that offers 2x daily long leverage to the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index, was one of the top-performing ETFs on rising energy prices.
9. ERX – Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2X Shares
Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2X Shares was another energy ETF present on the list.
10. UCO – ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil
ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil was one of the levered ETFs returning more than 11% last week, as oil prices gained on global supply chain disruption and a sanction on Russian fuels by the western countries.
