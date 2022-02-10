Top Performing Leveraged/Inverse ETFs: 02/06/2022

Top Performing Levered/Inverse ETFs Last Week

These were last week’s top-performing leveraged and inverse ETFs. Note that because of leverage, these kinds of funds can move quickly. Always do your homework.



1. NRGU – MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3X Leveraged ETN

NRGU which tracks three times the performance of an index of US Oil & Gas companies topped this week’s list returning 18%. The energy sector gained by 0.18% in the last five days, driven by rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and Europe which may lead to supply concerns.

2. OILU – MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN

The OILU ETF, which provides 3x daily leveraged exposure to an index of US firms involved in oil and gas exploration and production featured on the top performing leveraged ETFs list, as oil gained on tight supply concerns and low inventories.

3. SKYU – ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing seeks daily investment results, corresponding to 2x the daily performance of the ISE CTA Cloud Computing Index. The overall IT sector gained by 0.25% in the last five days. The ETF gained, following strong results from Alphabet and Amazon.

4. YINN – Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

YINN seeks daily investment results of 300% of the performance of the FTSE China 50 Index. It provides leveraged exposure to the Chinese large-cap sector and was one of the top levered ETFs this week supported by policy easing in the country.

5. CWEB – Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares

The Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares seeks daily investment results of 200% of the performance of the CSI Overseas China Internet Index, returned 13%+ last week, and made it to the list, as Chinese internet companies attracted global investors based on their current cheap valuations.

6. SOXL – Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3x Shares

SOXL which offers 3x daily long leverage to the PHLX Semiconductor Index was another contender on the top performing levered/ inverse ETFs list this week. The semiconductor segment gained by more than 2% in the last week. The industry continues to experience high demand and increased chip shortages.

7. GUSH – Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X Shares

GUSH, was another oil & gas exploration and production ETF that made it to the list from growing supply concerns.

8. FAS – Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares

FAS ETF offers 3x daily long leverage to the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index. Financials was the best performing sector last week returning more than 2%.

9. DPST – Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares

DPST which provides 3x leveraged exposure to an index of US regional banking stocks was one of the candidates on the list of top performing levered ETFs as banking stocks are expected to gain from potential rapid Fed rate increases this year.

10. BNKU – MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks Index 3X Leveraged ETNs

Another banking ETF present on this week’s list was BNKU which tracks 3x the performance of an equal-weighted index of US Large Bank.

