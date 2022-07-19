Laure Richmond Named Chief Financial Officer of VettaFi

Richmond joins VettaFi with close to 20 years of experience, including seven years as CFO

LOS ANGELES, July 19, 2022 — VettaFi, a data, analytics, digital distribution, and thought leadership company that helps asset managers solve their most pressing and complex challenges, today named Laure Richmond Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Richmond joins VettaFi from Instinet, a global leader in institutional brokerage services, where she served as CFO for the past seven years. She joined Instinet in 2006 and held a number of other senior roles with the firm over the years, including Global Head of Accounting and Consolidation.

“Laure’s background in technology and trading and the depth of her experience overseeing global functions makes her an outstanding addition to the VettaFi team. We are thrilled to welcome her as our new CFO,” said Leland Clemons, CEO of VettaFi.

Richmond is based in the New York area, further strengthening VettaFi’s East Coast leadership team, which also includes Brian Coco, who recently joined VettaFi from J.P. Morgan Asset Management as Head of Index Products.

VettaFi is the recently unveiled collective brand encompassing the industry-leading efforts of ETF Trends, ETF Database, S-Network Global Indexes, and Alerian. The firm’s strength in numerous key areas makes it a one-stop resource for everything asset managers need to build successful, differentiated businesses, with indexing being a major pillar and focus for future innovation.

“VettaFi’s cutting-edge technology, client-first philosophy, and leadership team of true industry visionaries made this an incredibly appealing opportunity,” said Richmond. “I could not be more excited to be stepping into the CFO role with VettaFi, and I look forward to all we are going to be able to accomplish together to help asset managers and advisors innovate, scale, and solve their most pressing challenges.”

More information on VettaFi can be found here: https://vettafi.com/

About VettaFi

VettaFi LLC, a data, analytics, and thought leadership company, is transforming financial services from an industry to a community — one relationship at a time. Engaging millions of investors annually, VettaFi cultivates an industry-leading data-driven platform built to empower and educate the modern financial advisor and institutional investor.

In addition to providing interactive online tools and research, VettaFi offers asset managers an array of indexing and digital distribution solutions to innovate and scale their businesses.

For more information, visit www.VettaFi.com