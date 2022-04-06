Lara Crigger To Become Editor-in-Chief of ETF Trends & ETF Database

IRVINE, Calif., April 7, 2022: ETF Trends and ETF Database, the industry’s leading sources for ETF insights and analysis, are proud to announce Lara Crigger will be assuming the role of Editor-in-Chief. She will be one of the select few female editors-in-chief of a financial media organization.

Within this role, Crigger will oversee content strategy and direction, while helping develop new properties and opportunities to help strengthen the company’s position as the leading resource for ETF and advisor data.

“For almost two decades, investors, advisors, journalists, and industry professionals have sought out Lara’s expertise on ETFs and investor behavior,” said Tom Lydon, CEO of ETF Trends and ETF Database. “We are thrilled to elevate her to this expanded role.”

“As ETF assets continue to skyrocket, now more than ever investors and advisors need a trusted, authoritative source to make sense of the latest trends and developments in the industry,” said Crigger, a 17-year veteran of financial journalism and long-time member of Women in ETFs. “I look forward to helping further our combined mission of empowering investors and financial professionals alike with data, analysis, and sharp insights that enable critical investment decisions.”

Crigger joined ETF Trends and ETF Database in early 2020 as Managing Editor, where she has guided the newsroom’s coverage of trends, industry news, and market commentary. Together, the two brands dominate Google organic search, publishing upwards of 50 articles, videos, podcasts, and other finance-centric content daily.

“Lara possesses one of the most unique, credible voices in the ETF industry,” said Tom Hendrickson, President of ETF Trends and ETF Database. “With her as Editor-in-Chief, we will be able to continue to scale the team, providing deeper insights, analysis, and thought leadership to investors and industry participants.”

Interacting with over 150,000 financial advisors monthly, ETF Trends and ETF Database together are the largest ETF-centric, data-driven online platform built to empower and educate the modern financial advisor.

For more information, visit www.etftrends.com and www.etfdb.com.