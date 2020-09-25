A global health crisis, an unstable economy, and the impending presidential election have all created a market environment filled with uncertainty.

In the upcoming webcast, Keep Calm and Buffer On: Seeking Stable Returns in Volatile Markets, Greg Goin, Risk Management Consultant, Allianz Life Insurance Company of North America; and Joanna Kanakis, Strategic Relationship Manager, Halo Investing, will introduce a new approach to risk management – presenting strategies and tools that can help you effectively implement a new series of ETFs designed to help mitigate risk and reduce volatility within your clients’ portfolio.

Specifically, Allianz Investment Management LLC (AllianzIM), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Allianz Life Insurance Company of North America (Allianz Life), has come out with a suite of buffered outcome ETFs, including the AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Apr ETF (NYSE Arca: AZAA), AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Apr ETF (NYSE Arca: AZBA), AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF (AZAL) and AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (AZBL).

The AllianzIM Buffered Outcome ETFs are designed to expand the risk management solutions available to investors as prevailing market dynamics and declining appetite for risk create new challenges. These ETFs are built to deliver outcome-based solutions to investors by utilizing buffers, caps, and index-linked returns that may provide investors a higher degree of confidence.

The new ETFs will leverage AllianzIM’s core strengths, which include risk management experience and in-house hedging capabilities, managing over $145 billion in hedged assets, and serving as a bridge between insurance and capital markets. Offering a new way to help investors seek to mitigate risk and reduce volatility, these new ETFs will complement Allianz Life’s suite of annuity and life insurance products.

Now offering lower-cost buffered outcome ETFs, the AllianzIM ETFs seek to match the returns of the S&P 500 Price Return Index up to a stated Cap, while providing downside protection (through the Buffer) against the first 10% and 20% of S&P 500 Price Return Index losses. Each outcome period is expected to be 12-months with each outcome period reflecting a new stated cap commensurate with prevailing market conditions, allowing investors to remain invested with downside protection.

Financial advisors who are interested in learning more about ways to mitigate risk and diversify a portfolio can register for the Monday, September 28 webcast here.