JETS ETF Rockets Higher Amid American Airlines Surge

American Airlines Group Inc. rocketed higher Thursday, lifting the airline ETFs, after the carrier said it would boost July flights 74% from this month, signaling that U.S. travelers freed from shelter-in-place orders are returning more quickly than expected.

AAL stock surged roughly 25% following the news, amid already growing optimism over reopening the economy and anticipation of vacation and travel during the summer, if permitted.

The airline anticipates it will have roughly 4,000 flights on the most packed days, up from 2,300 in June, said Vasu Raja, American’s senior vice president of network strategy. The July figure is close to 40% of capacity a year earlier, but still higher when compared with 30% in June, the airline said Thursday.

“People are hungry, eager to get back into the economy,” Raja said in an interview. “We feel a real confidence to fly a much bigger July.”