JAMF IPO Could Spur Further Interest In Renaissance ETF

The U.S. initial public offering market has been heating up once again, with eight deals in the works recently, making the start of June one of the most hectic weeks of the year thus far.

Now, JAMF, which produces a device management system that has been focused on Apple mobile security since 2002 is set to release its IPO.

JAMF’s IPO prospectus lists Apple’s name a whopping 533 times. The company states that its mission is to “help organizations succeed with Apple.” One of its key risk factors is that customers become dissatisfied with Apple products, which is where it steps in to help.

In the device management company’s prospectus, which was released on Tuesday, the JAMF feels comfortable about attaching its success to the iPhone-maker that continues to notch fresh highs and is valued by investors at over $1.5 trillion.

“Apple is ubiquitous,” JAMF says in the industry background section of its filing. “It has transformed the technology landscape by placing the user first and designing everything around maximizing the Apple user experience.”

JAMF assists companies in safely carrying out Apple products, and has exploded recently as apple devices have gained popularity in business situations, uniting them and providing IT teams with the tools to manage them. In the first quarter, revenue powered up 37% from a year ago, to $60.4 million, and the company’s gross margin rose to 75% from 70%, as more customers subscribed to its offering. However, JAMF is still losing money, though its net loss is fell by $0.7 million. The device company’s competitors include VMware, Microsoft, and IBM.