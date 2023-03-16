J.P. Morgan Asset Management Launches Active China ETF | ETF Trends

J.P. Morgan Asset Management announced today the launch of its newest active ETF, the JPMorgan Active China ETF (NYSE Arca: JCHI) . The fund is designed to provide investors with access to a “best ideas” portfolio of Chinese equities and focuses on an investment process driven by bottom-up stock selection while being mindful of macro and policy considerations.

The fund is managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (Asia Pacific) Limited and leverages the Greater China research team within J.P. Morgan’s Emerging Markets and Asia Pacific (EMAP) Equities team, which has an extensive local research footprint that seeks to identify high-conviction ideas. JCHI carries an expense ratio of 65 basis points.

“The launch of JPMorgan Active China ETF is another example of our commitment to delivering innovative and differentiated investment solutions to clients,” said Bryon Lake, global head of ETF solutions at J.P. Morgan Asset Management. “There are a lot of opportunities in China that investors want to invest in with intentionality, and we are excited to offer them a strategic option to capitalize on.”

Li Tan and Rebecca Jiang will serve as the fund’s portfolio managers. JCHI will seek to identify attractively valued industry leaders, with an emphasis on companies it believes have sustainable earnings and disciplined capital management.

“The launch of JPMorgan Active China ETF marks an exciting new time for investors,” Tan said. “Backed by the expertise of our Greater China research team, JCHI offers investors access to long-term capital appreciation potential in some of China’s fastest-growing industries.”

The dedicated Greater China team currently consists of 26 investment professionals, 17 of whom are Greater China product-specific research analysts.

JCHI complements the firm’s existing style of pure offerings, including the JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) and the JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) .

“JPMorgan continues to expand its industry-leading actively managed ETF lineup during a period when advisors are increasingly comfortable with investing through active ETFs and are also looking overseas,” said Todd Rosenbluth, head of research at VettaFi.

The addition of JCHI brings a differentiated offering to J.P. Morgan Asset Management’s full U.S. suite of ETFs, which now has over $100 billion in assets under management as of March 13.