What Does a Fed Pause Mean for Investors? | ETF Trends

As broadly expected, the Federal Reserve raised the policy rate by 25 basis points (0.25%) at its May 3 meeting. While the Fed did not commit to a pause, markets are overwhelmingly convinced — barring a dramatic change in the economic data or an exogenous shock – that this latest hike was the last hike of the cycle. From the statement, we now know the Committee no longer sees that “some additional policy firming” is needed. This is not the first time that the market has concluded that the Fed was set to ease and up until this point we have stubbornly argued the notion that the Fed had would keep hiking to counter high and persistent inflation. This time, however, we find ourselves broadly in agreement that the time for the pause has finally arrived.

3 REASONS THE FED IS LIKELY TO PAUSE