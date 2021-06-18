Inverse Stock ETFs Climb as Stocks Continue to Fall

Stocks and index ETFs are continuing their decline on Friday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average headed for its worst week since January, after St. Louis Federal Reserve President Jim Bullard said the first rate hike could come as soon as next year, sparking fear in investors and markets. The downdraft is a positive for inverse ETF investors, as selloffs in the equities markets represent potential profits for inverse stock investors.

The Dow average fell 402 points, bringing its week-to-date losses to 3.1%, while the S&P 500 fell 1%, driving its weekly loss to over 1.5%. The Nasdaq Composite shed 0.9% meanwhile.

Bullard said on CNBC that it made sense for the central bank to consider becoming more “hawkish” this week, even upping the timeframe for the first rate increase to sometime in 2022.

The news sent further jitters though an already cagey market that slid this week after the Federal Reserve on Wednesday afternoon added two rate hikes to its 2023 forecast and broadened its inflation projection for 2021.

The news has sent ripples through a number of sectors, including energy and industrials, which have both lost over 3% this week so far, and financials and materials, which have tumbled more than 5%.

While major stock index ETFs like the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA), SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), and the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) lost considerable ground on the week, however, inverse ETFs investors were rewarded for their allocations.

The ProShares Short S&P 500 (SH) gained almost 1% Friday, and even more throughout the week, while the other major indices plummeted. Another highly leveraged ETF, the Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (SPXS) rallied 3% Friday, catalyzed by its triple leverage.

The Fed’s decision spurred a dramatic flattening of the so-called Treasury yield curve, something that is difficult for banks to endure, as bank earnings suffer when the spread between short-term and long-term rates narrows. The Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (DPST) tumbled more than 6.25% Friday amid the news.